  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wang Yaping scripts history as she becomes first Chinese woman astronaut to walk in space

    According to the China Manned Space Agency, this is the first spacewalk involving a female astronaut in Chinese history.

    Wang Yaping scripts history as she becomes first Chinese woman astronaut to walk in space gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Beijing, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 3:22 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Wang Yaping became the first Chinese woman astronaut to walk in space when she exited the under-construction space station and participated in extravehicular exercises for more than six hours alongside her male colleague Zhai Zhigang to state media here. According to Xinhua, the two ventured out of the Tianhe space station core module in the early hours of Monday and spent 6.5 hours on the spacewalk before successfully returning to the module. According to the China Manned Space Agency, this is the first spacewalk involving a female astronaut in Chinese history.

    On October 16, China launched the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft, carrying three astronauts on a six-month trip to the under-construction space station, which was anticipated to be ready by next year. Wang, a Shandong native and mother of a five-year-old child, joined the People's Liberation Army Air Force in August 1997 and served as a deputy squadron commander until entering the PLA Astronaut Division's second batch of astronauts in May 2010. She was part of the backup crew for the ninth manned Shenzhou mission series in March 2012, and she participated in the tenth Shenzhou series, which lasted approximately 15 days, in June 2013. She is only the second Chinese woman to fly in space.

    Also Read | NASA astronauts to wear diapers in SpaceX capsule on their trip back to Earth; Here's why

    During the Shenzhou 10th flight, Wang delivered China's first space-based lecture to more than 60 million Chinese students at 80,000 schools around the country from within the Tiangong experimental module. She was selected for the present manned space mission in December 2019. While Wang and Zhai carried out the extravehicular operations, including the Monday spacewalk, the third member of the crew, Ye Guangfu, provided support within the module.

    The duo returned to the core module about 1:16 AM (Beijing Time) after successfully completing their job in around 6.5 hours, according to the release. According to Xinhua, the mission also evaluated the functionalities of the indigenously designed new-generation extravehicular spacesuits, the coordination between the astronauts and the mechanical arm, and the dependability and safety of EVA-related supporting equipment. On October 16, the three were launched into orbit for a six-month mission at the space station, the longest human mission in China's history.

    Also Read | NASA plans to crash spacecraft into an asteroid in test of 'planetary defense'

    This is China's second manned voyage to the space station, which is currently under construction. Previously, three additional astronauts, Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo, returned to Earth on September 17 following a successful three-month stay in the space station module. They completed a variety of activities to help develop it. China is building the space station in a series of space missions, one of which is the cargo ship docked with the Tianhe core cabin module.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2021, 3:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New asteroid named T4660 Nereus size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December gcw

    New asteroid named 'T4660 Nereus', size of Eiffel Tower, heading for Earth in December

    Video Icon
    NASA astronauts to wear diapers in SpaceX capsule on their trip back to Earth gcw

    NASA astronauts to wear diapers in SpaceX capsule on their trip back to Earth; Here's why

    Video Icon
    NASA plans to crash spacecraft into an asteroid in test of planetary defense gcw

    NASA plans to crash spacecraft into an asteroid in test of 'planetary defense'

    Video Icon
    Indian astronomers make a stunning discovery gcw

    Indian astronomers make a stunning discovery

    Video Icon
    Sun emitting dangerous flares strong geomagnetic storm could hit Earth soon gcw

    Sun emitting dangerous flares; strong geomagnetic storm could hit Earth soon

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Entrepreneur and photographer Gautam Kulkarni on how traveling played a major role throughout his journey-vpn

    Entrepreneur and photographer Gautam Kulkarni on how traveling played a major role throughout his journey

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu government orders construction of Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai-dnm

    Tamil Nadu government orders construction of Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Not Virat Kohli, but Rohit Sharma to captain India vs Namibia? Sanjay Manjrekar comments-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Not Virat Kohli, but Rohit Sharma to captain India vs Namibia? Sanjay Manjrekar comments

    Video Icon
    UGC to translate its existing English literature material into Indian languages gcw

    UGC to translate its existing English literature material into Indian languages

    Video Icon
    Twitter adds new search tool to help users find specific tweets from particular profile gcw

    Twitter adds new search tool to help users find specific tweets from particular profile

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors-dnm

    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors

    Video Icon
    us military report on india china faceoff line of actual control pla operational tactical experience

    LAC faceoff gave China operational, tactical experience: US military report

    Video Icon
    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission-dnm

    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission

    Video Icon
    NASA Ice-Mining Lunar Mission in 2022 to find resources on Moon-dnm

    NASA’s Ice-Mining Lunar Mission in 2022 to find resources on Moon

    Video Icon