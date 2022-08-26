TCS is ending work from home, asks employees to return to office by November 15

TCS work from home is officially going to end by November 15 this year, as per several media reports. The company has asked its employees to join offices by that date, aiming to make more staff work from their deputed locations.

Currently, 20 to 25 percent of TCS workers work from locations all over India. The 25x25 strategy has to be carried out in a more controlled manner, according to Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director of TCS, who was reported by the media. He further said, "On an immediate basis, we will continue to pursue the return-to-office approach."

After summoning back workers, TCS wants to apply its 25x25 model, under which it would only let a maximum of 25% of the company's employees to work from an office at any given time and a maximum of 25% of their time must be spent there.

TCS had earlier also set up hot desks and occasional operating zones (OOZs) to facilitate a hybrid model as agile work seats worldwide, which allow its associates to work and engage with fellow team members from any TCS office. The 3Es (Enable, Embrace, and Empower) were also articulated by TCS in a letter to its staff back in July.

After recording a high attrition rate of 19.7% during the first quarter of the current financial year, the corporation announced that it will grant a 5-8% compensation increase to its employees.

