    TCS is ending work from home, asks employees to return to office by November 15

    TCS work from home is officially going to end by November 15 this year, as per several media reports. The company has asked its employees to join offices by that date, aiming to make more staff work from their deputed locations. 

    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 4:16 PM IST

    The work-from-home policy at software giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been discontinued since the Covid-19 instances in India have decreased and the economy is virtually back to normal. TCS has allowed its staff to work from home for more than two years, but now the business is summoning them back to the office and requesting them to work from their assigned places. This is part of the IT major’s plans to bring most employees to their offices before starting with the 25×25 model.

    According to multiple media sources, TCS will formally stop allowing employees to work from home starting on November 15. To encourage more workers to work from their assigned locations, the corporation has requested its employees to report to offices by that date. 

    Currently, 20 to 25 percent of TCS workers work from locations all over India. The 25x25 strategy has to be carried out in a more controlled manner, according to Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director of TCS, who was reported by the media. He further said, "On an immediate basis, we will continue to pursue the return-to-office approach."

    After summoning back workers, TCS wants to apply its 25x25 model, under which it would only let a maximum of 25% of the company's employees to work from an office at any given time and a maximum of 25% of their time must be spent there.

    TCS had earlier also set up hot desks and occasional operating zones (OOZs) to facilitate a hybrid model as agile work seats worldwide, which allow its associates to work and engage with fellow team members from any TCS office.  The 3Es (Enable, Embrace, and Empower) were also articulated by TCS in a letter to its staff back in July.

    After recording a high attrition rate of 19.7% during the first quarter of the current financial year, the corporation announced that it will grant a 5-8% compensation increase to its employees.

