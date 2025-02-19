Apple's success mantra: How Steve Jobs' vision, Tim Cook's strategy built first trillion-dollar company

In 1990s, Apple was on the verge of bankruptcy. Apple acquired NeXT, the company Jobs founded after leaving Apple, bringing him back into the fold in 1997. Jobs' return marked a turning point as he streamlined operations, axed underperforming products, and refocused on innovation.

The journey of Apple from the brink of collapse in 1997 to becoming one of the most valuable companies in the world is a testament to visionary leadership, groundbreaking innovation, and focus on quality. The company, co-founded by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in 1976, revolutionised personal computing with the Apple I and Apple II. However, internal conflicts and failed product launches led to Jobs' departure in 1985, leaving Apple struggling in the following years.

One of his most crucial decisions was appointing Tim Cook to overhaul Apple's broken supply chain, setting the stage for the company's resurgence.

The launch of the iMac in 1998 signaled Apple's comeback, but it was the introduction of the iPod in 2001 that reshaped the company's trajectory. The iPod, combined with iTunes, revolutionized digital music consumption, establishing Apple as a leader in consumer electronics.

The momentum continued with the launch of the iPhone in 2007, a product that not only redefined smartphones but also transformed Apple into a global tech giant.

Under Tim Cook's leadership, Apple continued its growth trajectory, focusing on a combination of hardware, software, and services. The iPad, Apple Watch, and MacBook lineup cemented Apple's dominance, while the expansion of services like the App Store, iCloud, and Apple Music ensured steady revenue streams.

In 2018, Apple became the first company to reach a $1 trillion valuation, followed by the $2 trillion milestone in 2020 and briefly touching $3 trillion in 2022. Today, its market capitalization hovers over $2.6 trillion.

The success behind Apple is deeply rooted in its commitment to innovation and user experience. Unlike competitors that diversify across multiple product lines, Apple maintains a razor-sharp focus on perfecting a few, ensuring quality and desirability. The company's ability to integrate hardware and software seamlessly has set it apart in the tech industry.

