Crypto market dips: Bitcoin struggles below $96K, maker leads gainers

Maker (MKR) emerged as the biggest gainer, surging over 12 percent in the last 24 hours, whereas Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) saw the highest loss, plummeting by over 14 percent.

The cryptocurrency market on Wednesday (February 19) faced a downturn, with Bitcoin (BTC) struggling to maintain momentum as it remained below the $96,000 mark. Several major altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC), also experienced losses. As per CoinMarketCap data, the Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 38, reflecting prevailing market fear.

Meanwhile, Maker (MKR) emerged as the biggest gainer, surging over 12 percent in the last 24 hours, whereas Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) saw the highest loss, plummeting by over 14 percent.

The global crypto market capitalization stood at $3.14 trillion, registering a 1.38 percent decline over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Update

Bitcoin’s price was recorded at $95,493.09, marking a 0.79 percent dip over the last 24 hours. On Indian exchanges, BTC was priced at Rs 83.51 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Performance

ETH stood at $2,661.28, reflecting a 0.70 percent decline. In India, the cryptocurrency was priced at Rs 2.31 lakh.

Altcoins Experience Losses

Dogecoin (DOGE): The meme-based crypto dropped by 4.74 percent, trading at $0.2499 (Rs 22.76 in India).

Litecoin (LTC): The digital asset saw a 3.74 percent dip, standing at $121.04 (Rs 10,903.04 in India).

Ripple (XRP): XRP fell by 4.04 percent, priced at $2.57 (Rs 232.45 in India).

Solana (SOL): The token recorded a 9.34 percent drop, settling at $167.14 (Rs 16,104.14 in India).

Top Crypto Gainers (February 19)

Despite the broader market decline, some cryptocurrencies witnessed significant gains:

Maker (MKR): $1,191.19 (+12.10%)

Litecoin (LTC): $131.82 (+5.92%)

Berachain (BERA): $6.43 (+5.21%)

Bittensor (TAO): $372.92 (+4.04%)

Mantra (OM): $7.56 (+3.48%)

Top Crypto Losers (February 19)

Several tokens registered sharp declines over the past day:

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL): $0.9843 (-14.03%)

FTX Token (FTT): $1.98 (-12.34%)

Raydium (RAY): $4.16 (-10.83%)

Ethena (ENA): $0.4145 (-9.37%)

The Sandbox (SAND): $0.3558 (-8.93%)

Latest Videos