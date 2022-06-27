Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spotify introduces 'Community' feature to let mobile users see friends' real-time activity

    Though the new feature had not yet been deployed to the platform at the time of writing, mobile users may access it by entering "spotify: community" in the Safari browser on their iOS device, according to the article.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

    Spotify, a music streaming network, has revealed that it is working on a new feature called Community. The new tool will allow users to see what music their friends on the platform are listening to in real time. According to TechCrunch, the Community feature will also allow mobile users to view what playlists their friends have recently updated in a separate section of the app. Though the new feature had not yet been deployed to the platform at the time of writing, mobile users may access it by entering "spotify: community" in the Safari browser on their iOS device, according to the article.

    The feature was discovered by Chris Messina, who released a video of it on Twitter earlier this month alongside a broader list of Spotify app improvements. The firm provides a comparable "Friend Activity" option on the desktop, but consumers' access to the same Friend Activity on mobile devices is limited. Spotify stated that the feature is still in the early stages of development and refuses to provide any further information at this time.

    Previously, the music streaming platform aided the company's growth by utilising its Facebook integration to expand its friend graph. However, in following years, Spotify focused more on personalization capabilities to gain a competitive advantage over streaming rivals.

    Meanwhlie, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek informed employees via email on Wednesday that the world's largest on-demand audio service would continue to hire but would slow the pace "and be a bit more prudent" in the coming quarters. According to the company, it employs approximately 8,230 people worldwide.

    Earlier this month, Spotify Chief Financial Officer Paul Vogel informed the investment community that the company was keeping an eye on the global economy. "We are keeping a close eye on the situation and evaluating our headcount growth in the near term," he said, although there had yet to be a material impact on business.

