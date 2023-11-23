OpenAI replaces board to bring back Sam Altman as CEO; Check out who is in & who is out

Sam Altman has returned as the CEO of OpenAI. Three new board members have replaced the previous leadership that ousted Altman. Negotiations are reportedly underway to install representation from Microsoft or other major investors.

Following his recent dismissal from OpenAI, Sam Altman is set to resume his job as CEO in conjunction with a reorganised board of directors. The newly formed board comprises esteemed figures including former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor, ex-Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summers, and Quora's co-founder and CEO Adam D’Angelo.

As the new chairman, Bret Taylor brings a plethora of expertise to the table. He was previously chairman of Twitter, which was acquired by Elon Musk and is now known as X. He currently serves on Shopify's board, adding significant depth to his repertoire.

Larry Summers, a notable figure in academia and politics, served as the 71st US Secretary of the Treasury during Bill Clinton's presidency, alongside his directorship of the National Economic Council and presidency at Harvard University. Summers also serves on the board of Block, a financial technology company led by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, and on the board of Skillsoft, an educational technology company.

Adam D’Angelo, an incumbent board member at OpenAI and the former chief technology officer (CTO) of Facebook (now Meta), joins this powerhouse trio in reshaping the leadership landscape. He joined in 2018 and reportedly played a major role in the negotiations that brought Altman back to the helm.

D’Angelo is the CEO of Quora, a platform where users can publicly ask and answer questions. He is also developing an AI chat platform called Poe, which he announced in February. He spent several years at Meta, formerly known as Facebook, and served as CTO from 2006 to 2008.

This change occurs at the same time as three individuals who were crucial to Altman's dismissal—Helen Toner, Tasha McCauley, and Ilya Sutskever—are scheduled to leave their roles, signalling a significant change inside the company. Microsoft is set to take a seat among the expected appointments, indicating a more expansive collaborative vision for the company's future.

With the backing of a powerful and diverse board, Altman, a well-known personality in the tech and AI sectors, has the chance to revitalise the company's strategic direction.

