    Nagaland state lottery July 30, 2024: Check out Dear Godavari winning number

    The government has made lotteries legal in 13 states in India- Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Mizoram, Punjab, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Goa, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam.

    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 11:30 AM IST | Last Updated Jul 30, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

    The most recent Nagaland State Lottery results for 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm are posted here every day. The government has made lotteries legal in 13 states in India- Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Mizoram, Punjab, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Goa, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam. Let us have a look at which lotteries will be out today and at what time.

    Dear Godavari morning
    The winning number of Dear Godavari morning is awaited and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

    Dear Comet result
    Dear Comet result will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

    Dear Goose night result
    Dear Goose night result be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

    How much money will the first 3 winners get?
    1st prize: 1 crore, 2nd prize: Rs 9,000, 3rd prize: Rs 450.

    How much money will the other winners get?
    4th prize: Rs 250, 5th prize: Rs 120 and Consolation prize: Rs 1,000.
     
    How to buy Nagaland state lottery ticket

    Lottery tickets can be purchased offline from a local agent or online through authorized merchants. There are a few online dealers where you may buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

    IMPORTANT NOTE: Lotteries can be addictive, so play sensibly and the information provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. AsianetNewsable does not promote the lottery in any way.

