    Jaya Bachchan gets angry on being called 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' in Parliament, questions female identity

    Deputy Chairman Harivansh announced Jaya Bachchan's name as 'Shrimati Jaya Amitabh Bachchan Ji' while inviting her to talk. Jaya answered promptly, saying it was enough if she had called her Jaya Bachchan.

    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 9:16 AM IST | Last Updated Jul 30, 2024, 9:16 AM IST

    Actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan is a member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha MP and has been a member of the Samjawadi Party since 2004. Jaya Bachchan's videos of giving speeches and other activities in Parliament frequently become popular on social media platforms. The most recent instance involves Jaya Bachchan objecting to being addressed in Parliament using her husband's name. A video has gone viral on social media where Jaya can be heard reprimanding the other members for using their husband's name when addressing or referring to a woman.

    The incident

    She objected when Deputy Chairman Harivansh announced her name as 'Shrimati Jaya Amitabh Bachchan Ji'. He read from the cue in front of him while inviting her to talk. Jaya answered promptly, saying, 'Sir, sirf Jaya Bachchan bolte to kaafi hojata'. She then ranted in Hindi, claiming that it is new for women to be known by their husbands' names as if they lack their own identity or accomplishment. She stated, "Ye jo hain kuch naya tarika hain ki mahilaayen apne pati ke naam se jaani jaye. Unka koi asitva nahi. Unki koi upalabdh hi nahi, apne mein aur astitva nahi hain. "I just…" 

    The video

    Netizens mix reaction

    Social media is divided on the issue. Some argue that Jaya Bachchan has raised an appropriate criticism, while others term her arrogant. Jaya Bachchan's footage of herself speaking in Parliament has gone viral on social media several times. She frequently lost her temper, and the videos elicited varied reactions from netizens.

    Personal front

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have recently made headlines, bringing the Bachchan family into focus. Rumours suggest that they are on the verge of splitting up. At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, Abhishek posed with his mother, father, and sister. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived separately with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. This resulted in widespread rumours regarding family troubles.

