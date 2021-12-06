  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral video: Better.com CEO fires 900 employees in US and India over Zoom call; Watch

    CEO Garg, who established Better.com in 2016, stated on the call that if you are a part of it, you are among the unfortunate individuals that are being let off.

    Viral video better dot com CEO fires 900 employees in US India over Zoom call Watch gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 6, 2021, 5:28 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    During a three-minute Zoom call, the CEO of a mortgage lending firm unexpectedly dismissed over 900 employees in the United States and India. According to CNN, Better.com CEO Vishal Garg announced on Wednesday that around 9% of the company's workers had been laid off. "I came to you with bad news. The market has changed, and we must adapt it to survive, so that we may hopefully prosper and deliver on our objective," he said as the CEO made the sad news.

    He blamed the firings on market efficiency, performance, and productivity. Garg, who established Better.com in 2016, stated on the call that if you are a part of it, you are among the unfortunate individuals that are being let off. He also stated that their job is terminated with immediate effect and that employees could expect correspondence from HR outlining perks and severance.

    Also Read | Plastic from sperm? Chinese scientists create eco-friendly alternative

    "This is the second time in my career that I've done anything like this, and I don't want to do it again. I sobbed the last time I did it. "I'm hoping to be stronger this time," he remarked.

     

    As a result of the cost-cutting operation, around 15% of its employees in New York have lost their employment. Garg stated that this is the second wave of layoffs he has conducted. A video of the Zoom call has gone viral on the internet. CFO Kevin Ryan said in a statement to CNN Business said that to conduct layoffs is gut-wrenching, especially this time of year.  An employee who appears to have been present at the meeting taped the phone call and uploaded it on social media. This was startling news that arrived shortly before the Christmas season.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2021, 5:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Plastic from salmon sperm Chinese scientists create eco-friendly alternative

    Plastic from sperm? Chinese scientists create eco-friendly alternative

    Bull elephant charges safari truck in South Africa; terrifying video goes viral - gps

    Bull elephant charges safari truck in South Africa; terrifying video goes viral

    Priest visits hospital with broken Krishna idol; doctors bandage God's arm (Watch) - gps

    Priest visits hospital with broken Krishna idol; doctors bandage God’s arm (Watch)

    Robber enters house to steal cycle; What happens next is hilarious - gps

    Watch: Robber enters house to steal cycle; What happens next is hilarious

    Viral video elon musk son joins call with him watch gcw

    Viral video: Elon Musk's 16-month-old son X Æ A-Xii makes special appearance during presentation

    Recent Stories

    Rakhi Sawant-Tejasswi Prakash do Lavni dance in front of Sara Ali Khan [VIDEO] scj

    Rakhi Sawant-Tejasswi Prakash do Lavni dance in front of Sara Ali Khan [VIDEO]

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Bride's family reaches Jaipur; gets traditional Rajasthani welcome RCB

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Bride's family reaches Jaipur; gets traditional Rajasthani welcome

    Indian Army has shortage of 7476 officers, 97177 Junior Commissioned Officers

    Indian Army has shortage of 7476 officers, 97177 Junior Commissioned Officers

    UN decries Myanmar junta's politically-motivated Aung San Suu Kyi arrest-dnm

    UN decries Myanmar junta's ‘politically-motivated’ Aung San Suu Kyi arrest

    Punjab Election 2022 Amarinder Singh pact with BJP almost finalised talks continue on seat sharing gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Amarinder Singh's pact with BJP almost finalised, talks continue on seat sharing

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic doesn't want team to get complacent-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic doesn't want team to get complacent

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)

    Video Icon