After Apple, Meta, Microsoft lays off nearly 1,000 employees across multiple divisions: Report

Tech giant Microsoft has laid off nearly 1,000 employees across multiple divisions of the company, media reports said. The action, according to Axios, is just another instance of major tech businesses laying off employees after previously taking steps to reduce or halt hiring as the overall economy cools. The internet company refuses to disclose the precise amount of job cuts, but a source said that there had been less than 1,000 layoffs.

"Like other businesses, we regularly review our business priorities and change our structural priorities as necessary. In the coming year, we will keep investing in our company and hiring in strategic growth areas," according to a statement from Microsoft.

The cutbacks happened at various levels, in various teams, and all across the world. Many people who had their jobs eliminated announced it on Twitter, Blind, and other online forums.

Nearly all of the top tech companies, according to the reports, have paused or frozen hiring except for necessary positions. Meta, which has already halted hiring, intends to reduce spending across the board, with layoffs likely. Meanwhile, the computer behemoth has let go of approximately 2,000 workers internationally during the previous six months.

Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg, Apple, the company that makes the iPhone, dismissed about 100 contract-based recruiters in August of this year as part of its drive to reduce expenditure and recruiting. The same month, the multimedia platform Snapchat decided to lay off employees "in an effort to refocus the firm on increasing ad income."

Google, Meta, Oracle, Twitter, Nvidia, Snap, Uber, Spotify, Intel, and Salesforce are a few more tech giants that have reduced recruiting or laid off workers as a result of the current economic slump.