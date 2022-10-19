Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Apple, Meta, Microsoft lays off nearly 1,000 employees across multiple divisions: Report

    Tech giant Microsoft has laid off nearly 1,000 employees across multiple divisions of the company, media reports said. Additionally, Microsoft has chosen to freeze hiring or make employee layoffs this year, joining other major tech companies including Apple, Meta, Snap, and others.

    Microsoft lays off nearly 1000 employees across multiple divisions joins Apple Meta in the list report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 2:53 PM IST

    Tech giant Microsoft has laid off nearly 1,000 employees across multiple divisions of the company, media reports said.  The action, according to Axios, is just another instance of major tech businesses laying off employees after previously taking steps to reduce or halt hiring as the overall economy cools. The internet company refuses to disclose the precise amount of job cuts, but a source said that there had been less than 1,000 layoffs.

    "Like other businesses, we regularly review our business priorities and change our structural priorities as necessary. In the coming year, we will keep investing in our company and hiring in strategic growth areas," according to a statement from Microsoft.

    The cutbacks happened at various levels, in various teams, and all across the world. Many people who had their jobs eliminated announced it on Twitter, Blind, and other online forums.

    Also Read | Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal used Punjabi epithets with staff, tore presentations in anger: Report

    Nearly all of the top tech companies, according to the reports, have paused or frozen hiring except for necessary positions. Meta, which has already halted hiring, intends to reduce spending across the board, with layoffs likely. Meanwhile, the computer behemoth has let go of approximately 2,000 workers internationally during the previous six months.

    Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg, Apple, the company that makes the iPhone, dismissed about 100 contract-based recruiters in August of this year as part of its drive to reduce expenditure and recruiting. The same month, the multimedia platform Snapchat decided to lay off employees "in an effort to refocus the firm on increasing ad income."

    Also Read | Netflix introduces Profile Transfer feature to curb password sharing; Know how it works

    Google, Meta, Oracle, Twitter, Nvidia, Snap, Uber, Spotify, Intel, and Salesforce are a few more tech giants that have reduced recruiting or laid off workers as a result of the current economic slump.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2022, 2:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal used Punjabi epithets with staff tore presentations claims employees Report gcw

    Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal used Punjabi epithets with staff, tore presentations in anger: Report

    DefExpo 2022: Boeing explains why F/A-18E Super Hornets are perfect for Indian aircraft carriers

    DefExpo 2022: Boeing explains why F/A-18E Super Hornets are perfect for Indian aircraft carriers

    Adani to acquire India's biggest aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul firm for Rs 400 crore

    Adani to acquire India's biggest aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul firm for Rs 400 crore

    Netflix introduces Profile Transfer feature to curb password sharing Know how it works gcw

    Netflix introduces Profile Transfer feature to curb password sharing; Know how it works

    Flipkart announces its metaverse launches Flipverse for new virtual shopping experience gcw

    Flipkart announces its metaverse, launches Flipverse for new virtual shopping experience

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul current form is very beneficial for Team India - Sanjay Bangar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Rahul's current form is very beneficial for Team India' - Bangar

    Sexy videos and pictures: Bhojpuri actress Neha Malik flaunts her HOT body in lingerie; check her latest Instagram post RBA

    Sexy videos, pictures: Bhojpuri actress Neha Malik flaunts her HOT body in lingerie; check her Instagram post

    'Ask Khargeji': Rahul Gandhi blabs about new Congress President before election results announced AJR

    'Ask Khargeji': Rahul Gandhi blabs about new Congress President before election results announced

    Mallikarjun Kharge congress president Know his net worth educational qualifications other details gcw

    Mallikarjun Kharge is new Congress President; Know his net worth, education, other details

    Brahmastra on Netflix or Prime Here is when and where Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film will release on OTT drb

    Brahmastra on Netflix or Prime? Here is when and where Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s film will release on OTT

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon