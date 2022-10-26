Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LinkedIn introduces new feature to help users spot fake profiles

    LinkedIn has been dealing with a lot of fake users and spammers on its users. Now the platform is rolling out a new feature which will allow its users to spot these fake profiles and report them. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 5:35 PM IST

    Companies like Meta, Twitter, and others have always placed a high premium on making user networking platforms safe and secure. In the past several years, issues like phoney profiles and related spamming have grown dramatically, and finding fake users has always been a critical issue for both the platform and the users. The professional networking website LinkedIn has just unveiled a new tool that will assist users in spotting fraudulent profiles as a means of addressing the same issue.

    The new "About this profile" feature that LinkedIn has introduced will provide users access to additional information about their user profiles. LinkedIn will utilise AI-generated profile prompts and graphics to make it easier for users to evaluate profiles and determine if they are legitimate or spam. The new feature will give more details of the user profile including when it was created, when it was last updated and more.

    LinkedIn users will now be able to check on the potential red flags of fraudsters with the assistance of the new tool by checking on employment history, profile changes along with other facts. In the upcoming weeks, LinkedIn will internationally roll out the "About this profile" feature.

    In an important move to keep the network safer, LinkedIn is now eliminating flagged profiles and bogus user accounts. LinkedIn has "already deleted 96% of bogus accounts using automatic defences," claims media reports.

    You can find out when an account was established, when it was last updated, and whether it has been confirmed with a work email or phone number using the "About this Profile" function.

    LinkedIn will expand the audience for the verification option in addition to the new functionality. Only a few LinkedIn members have the verification tag as of now.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2022, 5:35 PM IST
