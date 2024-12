Kerala Gold Rate December 13 2024: Right time for purchase? Price of 8 gram DROPS; CHECK details

Gold prices decreased in Kerala today after remaining steady yesterday, bringing the price below Rs 58,000. This follows a substantial increase earlier this week.

Gold prices in Kerala dropped today after remaining unchanged yesterday. One sovereign (8 grams) of gold decreased by Rs 440, bringing its market price below Rs 58,000. The current market price for one sovereign of gold is now Rs 57,840.

This decline follows a week of volatility, with prices increasing substantially at the start of the week. On Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, gold prices rose by a combined Rs 1360.

Today, 22-carat gold saw a price reduction of Rs 55 per gram, now costing Rs 7230 per gram, while 18-carat gold dropped by Rs 45 per gram to Rs 5970. Additionally, silver prices experienced a decline, with one gram of hallmarked silver falling by Rs 3 to Rs 98.

Here’s how gold prices fluctuated through the month of December:

- December 01: No change in gold price; one sovereign at Rs 57,200

- December 02: One sovereign decreased by Rs 480 to Rs 56,720

- December 03: One sovereign increased by Rs 320 to Rs 57,040

- December 04: No change; one sovereign at Rs 57,040

- December 05: One sovereign increased by Rs 80 to Rs 57,120

- December 06: One sovereign decreased by Rs 200 to Rs 56,920

- December 07: No change; one sovereign at Rs 56,920

- December 08: No change; one sovereign at Rs 56,920

- December 09: One sovereign increased by Rs 120 to Rs 57,040

- December 10: One sovereign increased by Rs 600 to Rs 57,640

- December 11: One sovereign increased by Rs 640 to Rs 58,280

- December 12: No change; one sovereign at Rs 58,280

- December 13: One sovereign decreased by Rs 440 to Rs 57,840

