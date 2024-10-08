Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Garlic prices reach Rs 400 in Karnataka within 15 days

    In Karnataka, garlic prices have surged to ₹350-₹400 per kg in just 15 days, attributed to decreased overseas supply. Following hikes in onion and tomato prices, consumers face rising costs. Imports are down due to poor yields, and reports of Chinese garlic entering the market have emerged.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

    In just 15 days, the price of garlic in Karnataka has surged, now standing at Rs 350 to Rs 400 per kilogram. Traders attribute this hike to a decline in overseas supply, and there are concerns that prices may continue to soar by November.

    Following significant increases in onion and tomato prices, garlic has now joined the list of essential commodities that are straining the budgets of consumers. Last February, garlic prices peaked at nearly Rs 500 per kg. Currently, first-grade garlic retails for Rs 360 to Rs 370 per kg, with some retailers already charging Rs 400 per kg.

    Bengaluru: IT employee arrested for stealing laptops to repay Tomato crop loss

    For second-grade garlic, prices are around Rs 300, while third-grade varieties are being sold for Rs 250. In Haveri and Davangere, Javari garlic is priced at Rs 250. Just a fortnight ago, garlic was selling for Rs 200 to Rs 280 but has now jumped to between Rs 350 and Rs 400, becoming a significant burden for many households.

    Garlic is primarily sourced from states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. However, imports have sharply declined this month. Regions in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh are experiencing a poor yield due to insufficient rainfall, leaving Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat as the main suppliers. 

    Benefits of drinking Tomato juice on empty stomach

    A total of 2,869 bags (with each bag weighing 30 to 40 kg) of garlic recently arrived in Bengaluru, alongside Yeshvantpur and Dasanpur APMC. Normally, the season sees the arrival of 6,000 to 8,000 bags of garlic. According to the Garlic Traders Association, while garlic is cultivated in places like Ranibennur in Haveri, local production is insufficient to meet the demand in the state.

    There are also reports of Chinese garlic entering Bengaluru markets. Deepak, the General Secretary of the Garlic Traders Association, mentioned that onions from China, along with those from Afghanistan, are being sold in the city. Recently, food quality and safety officials have visited and collected samples, although there has been no further information regarding the test results.

