Interim Budget 2024 allocations: Defence gets lion's share, agriculture among lowest; check complete list

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024 on February 1. The Ministry of Defence secured the highest allocation of Rs 6.2 lakh crore, while the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare received the lowest allocation among all sectors, amounting to Rs 1.27 lakh crore.

After the Defence Ministry, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways received the second-highest allocation, amounting to Rs 2.78 lakh crore, while the Railway Ministry was allocated Rs 2.55 lakh crore.

Sitharaman announced the government's ambitious initiative to establish a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore aimed at boosting private investment in sunrise technologies. This move, according to the Finance Minister, marks the beginning of a "golden era for our tech-savvy youth."

The corpus will be formed via a fifty-year interest-free loan, offering significant financial support to promote innovation and research in emerging technology fields, as per the minister's announcement.

Sitharaman stressed that the provision of long-term financing or refinancing with extended tenors and low to no interest rates would incentivize the private sector to substantially enhance their endeavors in research and innovation across sunrise sectors.

Here's a look at allocations for specific ministries:

Defence Ministry: Rs 6.1 lakh crore

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways: Rs 2.78 lakh crore

Ministry of Railways: Rs 2.55 lakh crore

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution: Rs 2.13 lakh crore

Ministry of Home Affairs: Rs 2.03 lakh crore

Ministry of Rural Development: Rs 1.77 lakh crore

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers: Rs 1.68 lakh crore

Ministry of Communications: Rs 1.37 lakh crore

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare: Rs 1.27 lakh crore

Ministry of Health: Rs 90,658.63 crore; AYUSH Ministry: Rs 3,712.49 crore

Women and Child Development Ministry: Rs 26,000 crore

Ministry of External Affairs: Rs 22,154 crore

Ministry of Sports: Rs 3,442.32 crore

Ministry of Environment: Rs 3,265 crore

Ministry of Civil Aviation: Rs. 2,300 crore

Here's a look at some of the other allocations announced by the FM

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI): Rs 1.68 lakh crore

Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik): Rs 502 crore

Air India Asset Holding Ltd (AIAHL): Rs 1,158.79 crore

The University Grants Commission (UGC): Rs 2500 crore

Indian Institute of Management (IIMs): Rs 212.21 crore

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs): Rs 10324.50 core

Central Universities: Rs 15472 crore

School Education: Rs 73008.10 crore; Higher Education: Rs 47619.77 crore

President's Office: Rs 144.18 crore; President's Secretariat: Rs 90.87 crore; Other Expenditures: Rs 52.71 crore; Salary and allowances: Rs 60 lakh

Khelo India, Flagship Sports programme: Rs 900 crore

Sports Authority of India (SAI): Rs 822.60 crore

National Sports Federations (NSFs): Rs 340 crore

National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA): Rs 22.30 crore; National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL): Rs 22 crore

National Centre of Sports Science and Research: Rs 8 crore

National Sports Development Fund: Rs 18 crore

Enhancement of Sports Facility in Jammu and Kashmir: Rs 8 crore

Delhi Police: Rs 11,397.98 crore

Centrally sponsored health schemes: Rs 87,656.90 crore

National Health Mission: Rs 31,967 crore

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PM-JAY): Rs 7,500 crore

National Digital Health Mission: Rs 250 crore

National Tele Mental Health Programme: Rs 100 crore

Autonomous Health bodies: Rs 18,005.65 crore

AIIMS, New Delhi: Rs 4,523 crore; ICMR: Rs 2432.13 crore

Census surveys and statistics: Rs 1,277.80 crore

Cybersecurity: Rs 759 crore

This marked Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth budget presentation and the final one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second-term government. The budget underscored priorities such as fiscal consolidation, infrastructure development, agriculture, green growth, and railways. However, it fell short of expectations for salaried individuals as there were no adjustments in tax rates.

Given that 2024 is an election year, with Lok Sabha Elections anticipated in April-May, the finance minister introduced an Interim Budget or Vote on Account in February instead of a comprehensive annual budget. The unveiling of the new full Budget is anticipated in July after the formation of the new government