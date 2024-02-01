Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Interim Budget 2024 allocations: Defence gets lion's share, agriculture among lowest; check complete list

    The Ministry of Defence secured the highest allocation of Rs 6.2 lakh crore, while the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare received the lowest allocation among all sectors, amounting to Rs 1.27 lakh crore.

    Interim Budget 2024 allocations: Defence gets lion's share, agriculture among lowest; check complete list snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 6:31 PM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024 on February 1. The Ministry of Defence secured the highest allocation of Rs 6.2 lakh crore, while the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare received the lowest allocation among all sectors, amounting to Rs 1.27 lakh crore.

    After the Defence Ministry, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways received the second-highest allocation, amounting to Rs 2.78 lakh crore, while the Railway Ministry was allocated Rs 2.55 lakh crore.

    Also read: Explained: What PM Modi meant by 'Disha Nirdeshak Baatein' in Interim Budget

    Sitharaman announced the government's ambitious initiative to establish a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore aimed at boosting private investment in sunrise technologies. This move, according to the Finance Minister, marks the beginning of a "golden era for our tech-savvy youth."

    The corpus will be formed via a fifty-year interest-free loan, offering significant financial support to promote innovation and research in emerging technology fields, as per the minister's announcement.

    Sitharaman stressed that the provision of long-term financing or refinancing with extended tenors and low to no interest rates would incentivize the private sector to substantially enhance their endeavors in research and innovation across sunrise sectors.

    Here's a look at allocations for specific ministries:

    • Defence Ministry: Rs 6.1 lakh crore
    • Ministry of Road Transport and Highways: Rs 2.78 lakh crore
    • Ministry of Railways: Rs 2.55 lakh crore
    • Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution: Rs 2.13 lakh crore
    • Ministry of Home Affairs: Rs 2.03 lakh crore
    • Ministry of Rural Development: Rs 1.77 lakh crore
    • Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers: Rs 1.68 lakh crore
    • Ministry of Communications: Rs 1.37 lakh crore
    • Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare: Rs 1.27 lakh crore
    • Ministry of Health: Rs 90,658.63 crore; AYUSH Ministry: Rs 3,712.49 crore
    • Women and Child Development Ministry: Rs 26,000 crore
    • Ministry of External Affairs: Rs 22,154 crore
    • Ministry of Sports: Rs 3,442.32 crore
    • Ministry of Environment: Rs 3,265 crore
    • Ministry of Civil Aviation: Rs. 2,300 crore

    Here's a look at some of the other allocations announced by the FM

    • National Highways Authority of India (NHAI): Rs 1.68 lakh crore
    • Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik): Rs 502 crore
    • Air India Asset Holding Ltd (AIAHL):  Rs 1,158.79 crore
    • The University Grants Commission (UGC): Rs 2500 crore
    • Indian Institute of Management (IIMs): Rs 212.21 crore
    • Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs): Rs 10324.50 core
    • Central Universities: Rs 15472 crore
    • School Education: Rs 73008.10 crore; Higher Education: Rs 47619.77 crore
    • President's Office: Rs 144.18 crore; President's Secretariat: Rs 90.87 crore; Other Expenditures: Rs 52.71 crore; Salary and allowances: Rs 60 lakh
    • Khelo India, Flagship Sports programme: Rs 900 crore
    • Sports Authority of India (SAI): Rs 822.60 crore
    • National Sports Federations (NSFs): Rs 340 crore
    • National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA): Rs 22.30 crore; National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL): Rs 22 crore
    • National Centre of Sports Science and Research: Rs 8 crore
    • National Sports Development Fund: Rs 18 crore
    • Enhancement of Sports Facility in Jammu and Kashmir: Rs 8 crore
    • Delhi Police: Rs 11,397.98 crore
    • Centrally sponsored health schemes: Rs 87,656.90 crore
    • National Health Mission: Rs 31,967 crore
    • Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PM-JAY): Rs 7,500 crore
    • National Digital Health Mission: Rs 250 crore
    • National Tele Mental Health Programme: Rs 100 crore
    • Autonomous Health bodies: Rs 18,005.65 crore
    • AIIMS, New Delhi: Rs 4,523 crore; ICMR: Rs 2432.13 crore
    • Census surveys and statistics: Rs 1,277.80 crore
    • Cybersecurity: Rs 759 crore

    This marked Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth budget presentation and the final one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second-term government. The budget underscored priorities such as fiscal consolidation, infrastructure development, agriculture, green growth, and railways. However, it fell short of expectations for salaried individuals as there were no adjustments in tax rates.

    Also read: Decade of economic contrasts: UPA's fiscal mirage vs NDA's transparent 'Viksit Bharat' pitch

    Given that 2024 is an election year, with Lok Sabha Elections anticipated in April-May, the finance minister introduced an Interim Budget or Vote on Account in February instead of a comprehensive annual budget. The unveiling of the new full Budget is anticipated in July after the formation of the new government

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 6:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained What PM Modi meant by 'Disha Nirdeshak Baatein' in Interim Budget

    Explained: What PM Modi meant by 'Disha Nirdeshak Baatein' in Interim Budget

    Interim Budget an excellent summary of how Modi Govt ushered in era of 'Amrit Kaal': Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Interim Budget an excellent summary of how Modi Govt ushered in era of 'Amrit Kaal': Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Interim Budget 2024 Defence Ministry receives highest allocation Agriculture gets lowest gcw

    Interim Budget 2024: Defence Ministry receives highest allocation, Agriculture gets lowest

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella other tech top bosses to visit in India in February gcw

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, other tech top bosses to visit India in February

    Interim Budget 2024 Sitharaman praises THIS 18 year old Indian during her speech gcw

    Interim Budget 2024: Sitharaman praises THIS 18-yr-old Indian during her speech

    Recent Stories

    India braces for energy storm as oil imports from Russia plunge to 12-Month low amidst sanctions avalanche avv

    India braces for energy storm as oil imports from Russia plunge to 12-Month low amidst sanctions avalanche

    He suggested I let go off...'; Salman Khan advised this to Arbaaz Khan's ex-gf Giorgia Andriani ATG

    'He suggested I let go off...'; Salman Khan advised this to Arbaaz Khan's ex-gf Giorgia Andriani

    Valentines Day 2024: 7 most romantic cities in the World ATG

    Valentine's Day 2024: 7 most romantic cities in the World

    Harbour Island: Why is this tiny land so loved by Billionaires? ATG

    Harbour Island: Why is this tiny land so loved by Billionaires?

    Showtime Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah's series to release on THIS OTT platform RBA

    'Showtime' Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah's series to release on THIS OTT platform

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon