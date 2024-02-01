Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Explained: What PM Modi meant by 'Disha Nirdeshak Baatein' in Interim Budget

    Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman on Thursday shed light on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that the government would present a Budget that would have 'Disha Nirdeshak Baatein' or blueprint of intent. 

    Explained What PM Modi meant by 'Disha Nirdeshak Baatein' in Interim Budget
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 4:32 PM IST

    Speaking to media persons, the Finance Minister said that there are 5 aspects to the 'Disha Nirdeshak Baatein' 

    Speaking to media persons, the Finance Minister said that there are 5 aspects to the 'Disha Nirdeshak Baatein'

    1) Social Justice Model: The budget underscores the significance of social justice as an effective and indispensable governance model, highlighting its successful implementation.

    2) Four Major Caste Groups: The focus is on four major caste groups, namely the poor, women, youth, and farmers (Annadata), ensuring targeted measures to address their specific needs and upliftment.

    3) Infrastructure Focus: A substantial 11% increase in capital expenditure, amounting to Rs. 11,11,111 crores, is a continuation of the trend observed over the past four years, emphasizing the sustained commitment to infrastructure development.

    4) Technology Utilization: The budget recognizes technology as a substantial opportunity, positioning Digital Public Infrastructure as a pivotal factor of production. This approach is aimed at bringing value addition to every sector and enhancing overall productivity.

    5) High-Powered Committee: A high-powered committee is proposed for an extensive examination of challenges arising from population growth and demographic shifts, signaling a proactive approach to addressing these complex issues.

    Earlier, the Finance Minister said that in the domains of governance, development, and performance (GDP), the Modi government has been steadfast. Development in GDP signifies an improvement in the quality of life, enhanced earnings, and heightened aspirations for the future, she said. 

    Shifting towards performance, the government has achieved three consecutive years of 7% growth, positioning the country as the fastest-growing economy within the G20, the minister said, adding that this growth has been inclusive, with every part of the country contributing to the overall progress.

    She further said that the commitment extends to maintaining price stability, managing inflation, addressing the health and economic repercussions of COVID-19, and bolstering physical, digital, and social infrastructure. 

    "Digital Public Infrastructure has become an integral factor of production. Additionally, we have taken significant strides in cleansing the banking system, ensuring its robustness for the benefit of the nation," she said.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 5:08 PM IST
