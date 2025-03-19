IPL 2025: CSK to MI - Most valuable franchises

Sports
As of December 2024, the brand valuation of the Indian Premier League is $12 billion (INR 1.03 lakh crore). Let's take a look at the brand value of IPL teams.
Chennai Super Kings, owned by Indian Cement, have a brand value of $122 million (INR 1055 crore), making them the richest franchise in the IPL.
Mumbai Indians is owned by Reliance Industries-led Indiawin Sports and has a brand value of $119 million (INR 1055 crore) as of December 2024.
United Spirits-owned Royal Challengers Bengaluru is one of the most valued franchises in IPL, with a brand value of $ 119 million (INR 1,030 crore).
Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, Juli Chawla and her husband Jay Mehtra, has a brand valuation of $109 million (INR 943 crore).
Sunrisers Hyderabad is owned by Chennai-based Sun Group and has a brand valuation of $85 million (INR 735 crore).
Rajasthan Royals is owned by Manoj Badale and The Royals Sports Group and has brand value worth $81 million (INR 700 crore).
Delhi Capitals is co-owned by JSW Group and GMR Group and has a brand valuation of $80 million (INR 692 crore).
Gujarat Titans, which is owned by CVC Capital, has a brand value of $69 million (INR 597 crore). The ownership will be transferred to Torrent Group likely post IPL 2025.
Punjab Kings is jointly co-owned by Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta, Karan Paul, Mohit Burman and has a brand valuation worth $68 million (INR 588 crore).
Lucknow Super Giants is owned by Sanjeev Goenke-led RPSG Group and is the least valued IPL franchise with a brand valuation of $60 million (INR 519 crore).
