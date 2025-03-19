Sports

IPL 2025: CSK to MI - Most valuable franchises

IPL valuation

As of December 2024, the brand valuation of the Indian Premier League is $12 billion (INR 1.03 lakh crore). Let's take a look at the brand value of IPL teams.

1. Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings, owned by Indian Cement, have a brand value of $122 million (INR 1055 crore), making them the richest franchise in the IPL.

2. Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians is owned by Reliance Industries-led Indiawin Sports and has a brand value of $119 million (INR 1055 crore) as of December 2024.

3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru

United Spirits-owned Royal Challengers Bengaluru is one of the most valued franchises in IPL, with a brand value of $ 119 million (INR 1,030  crore).

4. Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, Juli Chawla and her husband Jay Mehtra, has a brand valuation of  $109 million (INR 943 crore).

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad is owned by Chennai-based Sun Group and has a brand valuation of $85 million (INR 735 crore).

6. Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals is owned by Manoj Badale and The Royals Sports Group and has brand value worth $81 million (INR 700 crore).

7. Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals is co-owned by JSW Group and GMR Group and has a brand valuation of $80 million (INR 692 crore).

8. Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans, which is owned by CVC Capital, has a brand value of $69 million (INR 597 crore). The ownership will be transferred to Torrent Group likely post IPL 2025.

9. Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings is jointly co-owned by Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta, Karan Paul, Mohit Burman and has a brand valuation worth $68 million (INR 588 crore).

10. Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants is owned by Sanjeev Goenke-led RPSG Group and is the least valued IPL franchise with a brand valuation of $60 million (INR 519 crore).

