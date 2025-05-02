The PPP leader accused the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of attempting to undermine the Indus Waters Treaty and politicise natural resources.

In a fiery address to supporters in Pakistan's Mirpurkhas, Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday (May 1) once again issued a sharp warning to India, declaring that any aggression over the Indus River would be met with a strong response. "If India attacks, then remember — either water will flow in the Indus River or their blood will," he said to loud cheers from the crowd.

Bhutto-Zardari made it clear that Pakistan does not desire war but stands ready to defend its water rights. "We will now have to face Narendra Modi to save the Indus waters. Our army knows how to give a befitting response to any provocation," he warned.

The PPP leader accused the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of attempting to undermine the Indus Waters Treaty and politicise natural resources. He pledged to take the matter to the international stage, vowing to expose India globally.

Bhutto also appealed to the Indian public, suggesting they too cherish the Indus River. "The people of India also love the Indus River. Even the Indian public will not allow Modi to stop the flow of the Indus," he said.

Shifting focus to domestic matters, the PPP chairman said he had directed the Chief Minister of Sindh to promote public-private partnerships to make productive use of the province’s vast but underutilized lands.

"Once the agricultural revolution is brought to Sindh, it will be extended across the whole of Pakistan," he said. "Just as political alliances are formed, we will form an alliance of small farmers. I will ask the Chief Minister to directly engage with them. We will ensure the use of modern technology for small farmers as well."

Bhutto highlighted recent initiatives aimed at uplifting the agricultural sector. He announced subsidies for small farmers under the Benazir Ziraat Card, a new welfare program aimed at improving access to modern farming inputs and financial support.

He further reassured the public that no development projects affecting canal systems or river water distribution would proceed without the approval of all provinces. "The Indus River is a vital part of our history and culture, and we will go to any extent to protect it," he said.