IBM cuts 8000 jobs as AI replaces: The impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on corporate jobs is evident in IBM's recent move. The tech giant has laid off approximately 8,000 employees, mostly from the Human Resources (HR) department. Media reports suggest that these roles are being filled by AI.

Layoffs Due to AI-Driven Automation

According to internal reports, IBM recently implemented AI systems extensively in its HR operations. Already, 200 HR jobs have been replaced by intelligent AI software agents. These AI agents handle repetitive tasks such as data matching, responding to employee queries, and document processing.

IBM CEO's Comments on Layoffs

According to IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, these changes are due to reallocating capital to business growth areas. "We've saved some money due to AI. This allows us to invest more in development, marketing, and sales," he said.

Impact on the HR Department

These changes have primarily affected the HR department. However, according to IBM Chief HR Officer Nickel LaMoro, "Jobs won't disappear entirely. Repetitive tasks will be handled by AI, while human employees will focus on strategic decisions."

IBM's Strategic Changes

Along with internal AI changes, IBM has entered the field of providing tools to other companies. At its annual 'Think Event' this month, it released new tools to help other companies build their own AI agents. These integrate with solutions from giants like OpenAI, Microsoft, and AWS.

AI's Impact on the Tech Industry

Not just IBM, but other companies are also making significant changes with the advent of AI. Duolingo recently introduced AI tools to replace human employees in content moderation. Shopify CEO Tobias Lütke's statement, "Before hiring humans, we should ask if AI can do the job," illustrates the current market trends.