The railway has been constantly accused of various irregularities in Tatkal, with many people taking Tatkal tickets with more than one fake account.

In this situation, the railway has drastically announced that Aadhaar-based verification will be done while booking Tatkal tickets. This will prevent irregularities and getting Tatkal tickets, the railway said.

Can avoid fraudsters

That is, when you book a Tatkal ticket, if you enter your Aadhaar number, an OTP number will come to the mobile phone linked to Aadhaar. It has been said that Tatkal tickets can be booked only if that number is mentioned.

Aadhaar verification will be made mandatory for getting Tatkal tickets at the counters. The Railways believes that this Aadhaar verification can prevent fraudsters and irregularities.