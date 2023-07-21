Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hitachi Rail STS opens new office in Bengaluru

    Hitachi Rail STS also achieved notable milestones by delivering the ETCS Level 1 Train Protection Warning System, powering India's fastest train, the Gatimaan Express, with a speed of 160 kph. A significant number of passengers transit through Hitachi Rail STS-powered stations and routes, amounting to 2 billion out of the 8 billion passengers carried by the Indian Railways.

    Hitachi Rail STS opens new office in Bengaluru
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 4:57 PM IST

    Hitachi Rail STS India Private Limited, which has contributed to the rail traffic network in the country and is a leading provider of signalling control and automation systems in the South Asian market, opened its new office at the Maruti Infotech Centre at Amarjyoti Layout in Bengaluru's Domlur locality. Hitachi Rail STS, which has had a longstanding association with the Indian Railways and Metro Rail spanning 25 years, offers cost-effective signalling solutions and software engineering support. A significant number of passengers transit through Hitachi Rail STS-powered stations and routes, amounting to 2 billion out of the 8 billion passengers carried by the Indian Railways.

    The company takes pride in its cutting-edge technology and execution capabilities, which have significantly influenced India's rapid transit system (RTS). With a dedicated workforce of 312 employees and 300 contract staff, Hitachi Rail STS has experienced steady growth over the past decade. 

    With a blend of experienced professionals and vibrant young engineers, Hitachi Rail STS aims to achieve higher levels of technical proficiency. They also benefit from the abundant supply of talented signalling and software engineers available in the Indian market.

    Over the years, Hitachi Rail STS has introduced various innovative solutions in India. They were the first to implement Computer-Based Interlocking in 2002 at Chauklia station in East Singhbhum district, Jharkhand. The introduction of auto-block signalling between Kanpur and Mughalsarai, covering over 400 kilometres, significantly enhanced the capacity, throughput, and punctuality of freight and passenger train operations. The integrated Centralised Traffic Control (CTC) located at Tundla, Uttar Pradesh, ensured full safety.

    Hitachi Rail STS also achieved notable milestones by delivering the ETCS Level 1 Train Protection Warning System, powering India's fastest train, the Gatimaan Express, with a speed of 160 kph.

    The company's success extends beyond conventional rail projects, as they have successfully completed turnkey Metro projects in Navi Mumbai, Kolkata's first underwater Metro rail CBTC Signalling and Telecommunications, and the Noida Metro Signalling and Telecommunications. Recently, they secured a significant contract to execute state-of-the-art driverless CBTC Signalling in Chennai.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2023, 4:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Go First gets green light from DGCA to resume operations but with conditions gcw

    Go First gets green light from DGCA to resume operations but with conditions

    Petrol and diesel price today July 21 Check latest rates in Delhi Mumbai Bangalore and other cities gcw

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 21: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and other cities

    Petrol and diesel price today July 20 Check latest rates in Delhi Mumbai Bangalore and other cities gcw

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 20: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and other cities

    Bull run continues: Sensex ends above 67,000-mark for first time, investors earn Rs 1.6 lakh crore in a day snt

    Bull run continues: Sensex ends above 67,000-mark for first time, investors earn Rs 1.6 lakh crore in a day

    Petrol and diesel price today July 19 Check latest rates in Delhi Mumbai Bangalore Chennai and other cities gcw

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 19: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and other cities

    Recent Stories

    Glamorous adventures: 5 fashion, packing tips for every wanderlust soul MIS

    Glamorous adventures: 5 fashion, packing tips for every wanderlust soul

    Singapore to France: 6 strongest passports of the World ATG

    Singapore to France: 6 strongest passports of the World

    After Manipur, now woman BJP worker claims was beaten, paraded naked by TMC 'goons' AJR

    After Manipur, now woman BJP worker claims was beaten, paraded naked by TMC 'goons'

    Apple Watch Ultra to Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatches you should give a try mis

    Apple Watch Ultra to Samsung Galaxy Watch: 5 smartwatches you should give a try

    SHOCKING Russian man almost dies after drilling chip inside brain in risky self-surgery; shares pictures snt

    SHOCKING! Russian man almost dies after drilling chip inside brain in risky self-surgery; shares pictures

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon