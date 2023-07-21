Hitachi Rail STS opens new office in Bengaluru

Hitachi Rail STS also achieved notable milestones by delivering the ETCS Level 1 Train Protection Warning System, powering India's fastest train, the Gatimaan Express, with a speed of 160 kph. A significant number of passengers transit through Hitachi Rail STS-powered stations and routes, amounting to 2 billion out of the 8 billion passengers carried by the Indian Railways.

Hitachi Rail STS India Private Limited, which has contributed to the rail traffic network in the country and is a leading provider of signalling control and automation systems in the South Asian market, opened its new office at the Maruti Infotech Centre at Amarjyoti Layout in Bengaluru's Domlur locality. Hitachi Rail STS, which has had a longstanding association with the Indian Railways and Metro Rail spanning 25 years, offers cost-effective signalling solutions and software engineering support. A significant number of passengers transit through Hitachi Rail STS-powered stations and routes, amounting to 2 billion out of the 8 billion passengers carried by the Indian Railways.

The company takes pride in its cutting-edge technology and execution capabilities, which have significantly influenced India's rapid transit system (RTS). With a dedicated workforce of 312 employees and 300 contract staff, Hitachi Rail STS has experienced steady growth over the past decade.

With a blend of experienced professionals and vibrant young engineers, Hitachi Rail STS aims to achieve higher levels of technical proficiency. They also benefit from the abundant supply of talented signalling and software engineers available in the Indian market.

Over the years, Hitachi Rail STS has introduced various innovative solutions in India. They were the first to implement Computer-Based Interlocking in 2002 at Chauklia station in East Singhbhum district, Jharkhand. The introduction of auto-block signalling between Kanpur and Mughalsarai, covering over 400 kilometres, significantly enhanced the capacity, throughput, and punctuality of freight and passenger train operations. The integrated Centralised Traffic Control (CTC) located at Tundla, Uttar Pradesh, ensured full safety.

Hitachi Rail STS also achieved notable milestones by delivering the ETCS Level 1 Train Protection Warning System, powering India's fastest train, the Gatimaan Express, with a speed of 160 kph.

The company's success extends beyond conventional rail projects, as they have successfully completed turnkey Metro projects in Navi Mumbai, Kolkata's first underwater Metro rail CBTC Signalling and Telecommunications, and the Noida Metro Signalling and Telecommunications. Recently, they secured a significant contract to execute state-of-the-art driverless CBTC Signalling in Chennai.