Image Credit : our own

Accessing your CAS is easy and can be done in a few simple steps:

1. Visit any of the official portals: CAMS, KFintech, MF Central, NSDL, or CDSL.

2. Click on “Request CAS” or “View Portfolio”.

3. Enter your PAN with your registered mobile or email and complete OTP authorization.

4. You can choose to view the statement instantly or have it emailed to you monthly.

If your data doesn't show up, it could be due to incomplete KYC or using a different PAN. In that case, visit the CAMS or KFintech websites and complete your eKYC via Aadhaar to update your records.