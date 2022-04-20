Google to set up first product development centre in Africa's Nairobi

In a joint blog post on Tuesday, Suzanne Frey, vice president for products, and Nitin Gajria, director of Google Africa, announced that Google is hiring engineers, product managers, user experience designers, and researchers to staff the new centre.

Alphabet Inc's Google has announced the establishment of its first Africa product development centre in Nairobi, Kenya, as it prepares to service the continent's expanding number of internet users. According to the California-based corporation, by the end of this decade, the continent will have 800 million internet users and one-third of the world's adolescent population, making it an appealing investment location.

In a joint blog post on Tuesday, Suzanne Frey, vice president for products, and Nitin Gajria, director of Google Africa, announced that Google is hiring engineers, product managers, user experience designers, and researchers to staff the new centre.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, revealed last October at a Google for Africa event a proposal to contribute $1 billion over the next five years to promote Africa's digital development.

Also Read | Google launches 'Switch to Android' app to help users easily transfer data from an iPhone

This investment focuses on providing more Africans with fast, cheap internet access, developing useful products, assisting entrepreneurs and small enterprises, and assisting organisations in improving lives across Africa. Google also established an AI research centre in Accra, Ghana, in 2018 to assist generate valuable technologies.

The new product development centre is a continuation of that commitment, and it will strive to build for Africa and the rest of the globe.

It has already established an artificial intelligence centre in Accra, Ghana, focused on technologies that may be applied to a wide range of problems. Microsoft has also invested in technology development centres in Kenya and Nigeria, spending $100 million and employing hundreds of engineers in both countries.

Also Read | LinkedIn is now the most impersonated brand by phishing scammers: Report