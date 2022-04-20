Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google to set up first product development centre in Africa's Nairobi

    In a joint blog post on Tuesday, Suzanne Frey, vice president for products, and Nitin Gajria, director of Google Africa, announced that Google is hiring engineers, product managers, user experience designers, and researchers to staff the new centre.

    Google to set up first product development centre in Africa s Nairobi gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Africa, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 3:49 PM IST

    Alphabet Inc's Google has announced the establishment of its first Africa product development centre in Nairobi, Kenya, as it prepares to service the continent's expanding number of internet users. According to the California-based corporation, by the end of this decade, the continent will have 800 million internet users and one-third of the world's adolescent population, making it an appealing investment location.

    In a joint blog post on Tuesday, Suzanne Frey, vice president for products, and Nitin Gajria, director of Google Africa, announced that Google is hiring engineers, product managers, user experience designers, and researchers to staff the new centre.

    Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, revealed last October at a Google for Africa event a proposal to contribute $1 billion over the next five years to promote Africa's digital development.

    Also Read | Google launches 'Switch to Android' app to help users easily transfer data from an iPhone

    This investment focuses on providing more Africans with fast, cheap internet access, developing useful products, assisting entrepreneurs and small enterprises, and assisting organisations in improving lives across Africa. Google also established an AI research centre in Accra, Ghana, in 2018 to assist generate valuable technologies.

    The new product development centre is a continuation of that commitment, and it will strive to build for Africa and the rest of the globe.

    It has already established an artificial intelligence centre in Accra, Ghana, focused on technologies that may be applied to a wide range of problems. Microsoft has also invested in technology development centres in Kenya and Nigeria, spending $100 million and employing hundreds of engineers in both countries.

    Also Read | LinkedIn is now the most impersonated brand by phishing scammers: Report

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2022, 3:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine war: Russian economy to contract by 8.5% for 2022: IMF - adt

    Ukraine war: Russian economy to contract by 8.5% for 2022: IMF

    RBI issues new guidelines for bank lockers that you need to know gcw

    RBI issues new guidelines for bank lockers that you need to know

    Reliance Brands acquires 51 per cent stake in couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla gcw

    Reliance Brands acquires 51% stake in couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

    EMIs for borrowers to surge as State Bank of India hikes lending rates-dnm

    EMIs for borrowers to surge as State Bank of India hikes lending rates

    Explained The pyramid scam that Amway India is under probe for

    Explained: The pyramid scam that Amway India is under probe for

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Porn-addict man assumes wife acted in porn movie, kills her in front of kids-dnm

    Bengaluru: Porn-addict man assumes wife acted in porn movie, kills her in front of kids

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Bruno Fernandes questions Manchester United late-season motivation after Liverpool disgrace-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Fernandes questions Man United's late-season motivation after Liverpool disgrace

    Apple iPhone 14 likely to feature better front camera with 8K video recording capability gcw

    iPhone 14 likely to feature better front camera with 8K video recording capability

    Left with eight days of coal: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over coal crisis - adt

    Left with eight days of coal: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over coal crisis

    Met Gala 2022: Deepika Padukone to attend the gala event with Louis Vuitton; here's what we know RBA

    Met Gala 2022: Deepika Padukone to attend the gala event with Louis Vuitton; here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon