Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google to offer $100,000 for free online course to any US business

    According to Google, over 70,000 people in the United States and 205,000 internationally have received at least one certificate, with 75 percent receiving a benefit such as a new job or increased income within six months.

    Google to offer USD 100000 for free online course to any US business gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published May 3, 2022, 3:26 PM IST

    Alphabet Inc's Google said on Monday that any US business with more than $100,000 in revenue will receive free online courses in data analytics, design, and other digital skills for their employees. The offer represents a significant extension of Google's Career Certificates programme, which the firm established in 2018 to assist people all around the world improve their resumes by learning new technologies at their own speed.

    According to Google, over 70,000 people in the United States and 205,000 internationally have received at least one certificate, with 75 percent receiving a benefit such as a new job or increased income within six months.

    The Google-designed courses, which are provided through the online education provider Coursera Inc, generally cost students about $39 per month and take three to six months to complete. Google will now pay the price of up to 500 employees at any U.S. organisation, with grants worth at $100,000 because people typically take up to six months to complete.

    Also Read | Google is killing call recording apps on Android phones from May 11

    According to Lisa Gevelber, founder of Grow with Google, the company unit in charge of certificates, course completion rates are higher when people pay for them out of pocket, but the new offer is still worthwhile if it can help some businesses gain digital savvy.

    IT support, project management, e-commerce, and digital marketing certificates are also offered. They cover prominent software in each sector, as well as Google advertising services.

    Also Read | Google to set up first product development centre in Africa's Nairobi

    Meanwhile, Google has announced the opening of its first Africa product development centre in Nairobi, Kenya, as it prepares to serve the continent's growing number of internet users. According to the California-based firm, the continent will have 800 million internet users and one-third of the world's teenage population by the end of this decade, making it an interesting investment area.

    Last Updated May 3, 2022, 3:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    LIC IPO to open tomorrow Here s everything you need to know gcw

    LIC IPO to open tomorrow; Here's everything you need to know

    Met Gala 2022: Twitter goes gaga over 'mama's boy' Elon Musk Maye musk snt

    Met Gala 2022: Twitter goes gaga over 'mama's boy' Elon Musk

    New Zealand founded software company offering unlimited annual leave to staff gcw

    New Zealand-founded software company offering unlimited annual leave to staff

    Ecommerce firm booked in Mumbai for selling abortion kit illegally

    E-commerce firm booked in Mumbai for selling abortion kit illegally

    Telegram now allows users to send crypto payments using toncoin gcw

    Telegram now allows users to send crypto payments using toncoin

    Recent Stories

    Wedding video of Ukrainian nurse who lost her legs in a landmine blast will leave you in tears snt

    Wedding video of Ukrainian nurse who lost her legs in a landmine blast will leave you in tears

    LIC IPO: Congress asks 4 questions to the Centre - adt

    LIC IPO: Congress asks 4 questions to the Centre

    Meta planning to launch four high end VR headsets by 2024 Report gcw

    Meta planning to launch four high-end VR headsets by 2024: Report

    Adorable video of stray dog waiting outside butcher's shop is winning the net; here's why - gps

    Adorable video of stray dog waiting outside butcher's shop is winning the net; here’s why

    I dug my hole in Australia, got on with life - Chris Cairns on match-fixing trials and pain-ayh

    "I dug my hole in Australia, got on with life" - Chris Cairns on match-fixing trials and pain

    Recent Videos

    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon
    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon