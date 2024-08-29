Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gautam Adani tops Hurun India Rich List 2024, Mukesh Ambani slips to 2nd spot; Check full list

    Billionaire Gautam Adani has overtaken Mukesh Ambani to become India's richest person, with a net worth of Rs 11.6 lakh crore, according to the latest Hurun India Rich List. Additionally, India's billionaire count has surpassed 300 for the first time, reaching a total of 334.
     

    Gautam Adani tops Hurun India Rich List 2024, Mukesh Ambani slips to 2nd spot; Check full list anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 2:23 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 2:23 PM IST

    Billionaire Gautam Adani has surpassed Mukesh Ambani to become India's richest person, with a net worth of Rs 11.6 lakh crore, according to the latest Hurun India Rich List. At the same time, India's billionaire count has exceeded 300 for the first time, reaching a total of 334 billionaires.  Additionally, the number of individuals in India with wealth exceeding Rs 1,000 crore has soared to over 1,500, marking a 150% increase from seven years ago.

    Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of Rs 10.14 lakh crore, is ranked second on the list. The wealth figures are based on a snapshot as of July 31, 2024.

    Next on the list, after Mr. Adani and Mr. Ambani, is Shiv Nadar and the family of HCL Technologies, who are ranked third with a total wealth of Rs 3.14 lakh crore.

    In the fourth position is Cyrus S. Poonawalla and the family of Serum Institute of India (SII) with a wealth of Rs 2.89 lakh crore, followed by Dilip Shanghvi of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries in fifth place with Rs 2.49 lakh crore.

    In 2024, India saw the emergence of one billionaire approximately every five days, according to the Hurun Rich List. The number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in India has surged by 220, reaching a total of 1,539. The list also features 272 new entrants, marking the first time India's ultra-HNI count has surpassed 1,500. This represents an 86% increase over the past five years. Additionally, India now boasts 18 individuals with fortunes exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore, up from just 6 a year ago.

