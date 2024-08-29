Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi bus goes in flames at Jagatpuri area with over 50 passengers; all rescued (WATCH)

    On Thursday morning, a Delhi Transport Corporation bus in East Delhi caught fire, destroying the vehicle but leaving all 50 passengers unharmed. The blaze, likely caused by a short circuit, led to significant traffic congestion, which was later managed by the police.

    Delhi bus goes in flames at Jagatpuri area with over 50 passengers all rescued WATCH vkp
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 1:54 PM IST

    In a dramatic incident on Thursday morning, a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) low-floor bus was destroyed by fire in the Jagatpuri area of East Delhi. The bus, which was carrying about 50 passengers, was fully engulfed in flames but fortunately, no one was injured.

    The fire broke out around 9:42 AM while the bus was en route to Seemapuri. A biker noticed smoke coming from the bus’s engine and promptly alerted the driver. The driver acted swiftly, stopping the bus and evacuating all passengers before the fire could spread further. 

    Three fire tenders from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) were dispatched to the scene shortly after the fire was reported. Station Officer Anoop Singh stated that the blaze was likely caused by a short circuit in the bus’s air conditioning system. Firefighters managed to bring the flames under control, but the bus was left gutted.

    The incident led to severe traffic congestion at the Jagatpuri traffic light, affecting the morning commute for many. Traffic police quickly intervened to manage the situation and restore normal traffic flow.

    Eyewitness Surender Bhola described how the biker’s quick action and the driver’s prompt response prevented any injuries. "There were around 50 passengers on the bus, and all were safely rescued," Bhola confirmed.

