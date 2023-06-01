Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk is world’s richest person again; Check out his current net worth

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reclaimed the title of the richest person in the world, surpassing luxury tycoon Bernard Arnault. He rebounded this year with gains valued at more than $55.3 billion, as Tesla rallied 66 per cent year-to-date.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 8:50 AM IST

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reclaimed the title of the richest person in the world, surpassing luxury tycoon Bernard Arnault after shares of the latter’s LVMH tumbled. According to Bloomberg, shares of Arnault's LVMH fell 2.6% on Wednesday in Paris trade. The market value of LVMH has decreased by 10% since April. The 74-year-old Frenchman's net worth was once reduced by $11 billion in a single day as a result of market instability.

    In December 2022, when Musk's Tesla had a sharp decline in value, Arnault, the head of Louis Vuitton's parent company LVMH, first surpassed Musk as the richest person in the world.

    Musk's net worth fell below $200 billion last year as investors sold off Tesla stock out of concern that the company's chief executive and major shareholder was more focused on Twitter, which he had paid $44 billion to acquire.

    As Tesla rose 66 percent year-to-date, he recovered this year with gains of more than $55.3 billion, according to Bloomberg. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his fortune is currently estimated to be worth $192.3 billion. Arnault is ranked second with an estimated value of $186.6 billion.

    Along with Tesla, 51-year-old Musk is the CEO of Neuralink, a start-up that is creating ultra-high bandwidth brain-machine interfaces to link the human brain to computers, and rocket business SpaceX.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2023, 8:50 AM IST
