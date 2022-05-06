Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk expected to become Twitter’s temporary CEO after closing $44 billion takeover: Report

    Tesla shares plunged 8 percent on Thursday, as investors concerned that Musk’s participation with Twitter may distract him from operating the world’s most valuable electric vehicle company.

    Elon Musk expected to become Twitter temporary CEO after closing USD 44 billion takeover report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 6, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

    Elon Musk is poised to become Twitter's interim CEO after completing his $44 billion purchase of the social-media company, according to a source familiar with the situation, as the billionaire moves closer to arranging funding for the deal. Musk, the world's richest man, also serves as CEO of Tesla Inc and is the founder of two other companies, The Boring Company and SpaceX.

    Tesla shares plunged 8 percent on Thursday, as investors concerned that Musk’s participation with Twitter may distract him from operating the world’s most valuable electric vehicle company.

    Twitter shares, on the other hand, continued their gains and were up around 4% at $50.89, close to the transaction price of $54.20, as investors speculated that the extra money made the deal more likely to happen. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who was appointed in November, is anticipated to continue in his position until the firm is sold to Musk. CNBC initially reported on Thursday that Musk intends to take over as interim CEO of Twitter.

    Earlier on Thursday, Musk announced a group of high-profile investors, including Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and Sequoia Capital, who are ready to give $7.14 billion in cash for his Twitter bid.

    Also Read | Elon Musk lined up a new Twitter CEO, may appoint soon: Report

    According to a regulatory filing, Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal agreed to roll his $1.89 billion investment into the deal after saying last month that the purchase price was insufficient for him to sell his shares.

    Musk extended his financial pledge to $27.25 billion, while Morgan Stanley reduced a margin loan to $6.25 billion. He has already obtained bank pledges for $13 billion in loans against Twitter. Binance, New York-based real estate mogul Steven Witkoff's business, and DFJ Growth IV Partners, which includes stakes in the Boring Company, SpaceX, SolarCity, and Tesla, are among the other investors.

    Also Read | Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk targets Coca-Cola, says he’ll buy it ‘to put cocaine back in’

    Last Updated May 6, 2022, 12:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple stops accepting debit credit cards for payments in India gcw

    Apple stops accepting debit, credit cards for payments in India

    Thomas Gronnevik Lists 3 Crypto Mistakes You Must Steer Clear of in 2022-vpn

    Thomas Grønnevik Lists 3 Crypto Mistakes You Must Steer Clear of in 2022

    Jenus - Crypto Master Kicks Confusion out of Cryptocurrency in this Candid Chat-vpn

    Jenus - Crypto Master Kicks Confusion out of Cryptocurrency in this Candid Chat

    Piccolo Inu Explains the User Benefits of Cryptocurrency-vpn

    Piccolo Inu Explains the User Benefits of Cryptocurrency

    Delhivery IPO to be out on May 24 What you should know gcw

    Delhivery IPO to be out on May 24: What you should know

    Recent Stories

    UEFA Europa Conference League, ECL 2021-22: Jose Mourinho bursts into tears as AS Roma pips Leicester City to enter final-ayh

    Conference League: Jose Mourinho bursts into tears as Roma pips Leicester to enter final

    UN assures Finland and Sweden over joining NATO amid Russia's threat - adt

    UN assures Finland and Sweden over joining NATO amid Russia's threat

    KEAM 2022: CEE Kerala extends application deadline to May 10 - adt

    KEAM 2022: CEE Kerala extends application deadline to May 10

    Comedian Kunal Kamra joke using child who sang for PM Modi doesn't land well

    Comedian Kunal Kamra in trouble for 'joke' using kid who sang for PM

    Who is Riyasdeen Riyan Meet AR Rahman daughter Khatija Rahman husband RBA

    Who is Riyasdeen Riyan? Meet AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman's husband

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon