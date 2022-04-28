Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk targets Coca-Cola, says he’ll buy it ‘to put cocaine back in’

Coca Cola is a carbonated soft drink. It is manufactured by Atlanta headquartered The Coca-Cola Company.

Just days after buying social media giant Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced his new target -- Coca Cola. Musk tweeted that he will buy the multinational beverage corporation ‘to put the cocaine back in’.

He tweeted, “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in.”

Coca Cola is a carbonated soft drink. It is manufactured by Atlanta headquartered The Coca-Cola Company. With the first Coca-Cola being served at Jacobs’ Pharmacy in Atlanta, Georgia (USA) on May 8, 1886 by Dr John Pemberton, the company has transformed into a beverage behemoth. As of today, it has presence in over 200 countries.

The tweet has already been retweeted more than 1,45,000 times (it’s going up by the second) and has attracted thousands of comments. One user asked Musk if he can “buy the IRS and abolish taxes”, while another quipped he is “too poor” to buy Coke.

On April 4, the world’s richest man’s stake in the microblogging site became public. He was offered a board seat, which he declined on April 9. Five days later on April 14, the Tesla boss offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion in cash and take it private. The “best and final” offer was $54.20 a share.

Only Musk knows whether he is kidding about Coco-Cola. The Tesla founder is known for throwing ideas, sometimes light-hearted, on his Twitter timeline. His tweets often spark debates on various issues, including free speech.

Earlier, Musk had tweeted he wished to buy McDonald’s ‘and fix all of the ice-cream machines’. Today morning, Musk quoted his earlier McDonald’s tweet and wrote, “Listen, I can’t do miracles ok.”