Did you know Google CEO Sundar Pichai received over $200 million in 2022 amid mass layoff?

Alphabet Inc Chief Executive Sundar Pichai received total compensation of about $226 million in 2022, more than 800 times the median employee's pay, the company said in a securities filing on Friday. According to the filing, Pichai's pay includes around $218 million in stock awards. The compensation includes stock awards of about $218 million and a basic salary of $2.0 million.

The salary difference comes at a time when Alphabet, Google's parent company, has been reducing positions internationally. In January, the Mountain View, California-based business revealed intentions to lose 12,000 employees globally, equivalent to 6% of its global workforce.

Following a disagreement about layoffs, hundreds of Google employees staged a walkout at the company's London headquarters earlier this month. Google employees staged a walkout in March at the company's Zurich headquarters after more than 200 employees were put off.

Pichai's remuneration put him far ahead of other Alphabet executives in 2022. Philipp Schindler, Google's chief commercial officer, and Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president of Google's knowledge and information, each earned around $37 million. Ruth Porat, the company's chief financial officer, was paid $24.5 million.

Sundar Pichai, 50, has been Alphabet's CEO since December 2019 and Google's CEO since October 2015. Sundar has directed product and engineering for Google's products and platforms since 2004, including Search, Chrome, Maps, Android, Gmail, and Google Apps (formerly Google Workspace). Sundar was Google's Senior Vice President of Products from October 2014 to October 2015, and from March 2013 to October 2014, he was Google's Senior Vice President of Android, Chrome, and Apps.