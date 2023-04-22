Did you know Google CEO Sundar Pichai received over $200 million in 2022 amid mass layoff?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google Parent Alphabet Inc, has received a total compensation of about $226 million in 2022, according to the company's securities filing on Friday. The compensation includes stock awards of about $218 million and a basic salary of $2.0 million.

    Alphabet Inc Chief Executive Sundar Pichai received total compensation of about $226 million in 2022, more than 800 times the median employee's pay, the company said in a securities filing on Friday. According to the filing, Pichai's pay includes around $218 million in stock awards.  The compensation includes stock awards of about $218 million and a basic salary of $2.0 million.

    The salary difference comes at a time when Alphabet, Google's parent company, has been reducing positions internationally. In January, the Mountain View, California-based business revealed intentions to lose 12,000 employees globally, equivalent to 6% of its global workforce.

    Also Read | After slashing salaries, Wipro asks freshers to clear a new test or get terminated: Report

    Following a disagreement about layoffs, hundreds of Google employees staged a walkout at the company's London headquarters earlier this month. Google employees staged a walkout in March at the company's Zurich headquarters after more than 200 employees were put off.

    Pichai's remuneration put him far ahead of other Alphabet executives in 2022. Philipp Schindler, Google's chief commercial officer, and Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president of Google's knowledge and information, each earned around $37 million. Ruth Porat, the company's chief financial officer, was paid $24.5 million. 

    Also Read | Tim Cook meets Rajeev Chandrasekhar, shares Apple's vision for India's digital journey

    Sundar Pichai, 50, has been Alphabet's CEO since December 2019 and Google's CEO since October 2015. Sundar has directed product and engineering for Google's products and platforms since 2004, including Search, Chrome, Maps, Android, Gmail, and Google Apps (formerly Google Workspace). Sundar was Google's Senior Vice President of Products from October 2014 to October 2015, and from March 2013 to October 2014, he was Google's Senior Vice President of Android, Chrome, and Apps. 

