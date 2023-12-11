Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Coca-Cola India likely to enter alcoholic beverage segment with Lemon-Dou: Report

    Coca-Cola India has been reportedly working on entering the alcoholic beverage segment in the country with the introduction of Lemon-Dou, a global alcoholic ready-to-drink beverage. Lemon-Dou, originating from Japan where it is known as a chuhai cocktail, is a distinctive blend of shochu, a distilled liquor similar to brandy and vodka.

    Coca Cola India likely to enter alcoholic beverage segment with Lemon Dou Report gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 2:34 PM IST

    Coca-Cola India has made its first foray into the alcohol business, releasing Lemon-Dou, their worldwide alcoholic ready-to-drink beverage. According to reports, the business has begun pilot testing of Lemon-Dou in Goa and select areas of Maharashtra.

    According to a report by ET, the company is currently conducting pilot tests of Lemon-Dou, a beverage from its worldwide portfolio, in select states across India. Lemon-Dou, known as ‘Chuhai, introduced in Japan in 2018, marked Coca-Cola’s inaugural venture into the ready-to-drink alcohol category, aligning with its identity as a ‘beverages company.’ Lemon-Dou is a blend of shochu, a distilled liquor with similarities to brandy and vodka, combined with lime. During the test launch phase, Coca-Cola intends to charge Rs 230 for a 250 ml can of Lemon-Dou.

    Also Read | Coca-Cola India enters ready-to-drink tea beverages segment

    Lemon-Duo is also planned to be available in China and the Philippines, in addition to Japan and now India. Coca-Cola and Pernod Ricard, a major spirits maker, announced a cooperation in October this year to sell Absolut vodka and Sprite as a ready-to-drink pre-mixed cocktail in 2024.

    Commencing in the UK, Netherlands, Spain, and Germany, the product will be named Absolut & Sprite. The concoction will feature Pernod’s Absolut premium vodka combined with Coca-Cola’s lemon-lime soft drinks, Sprite and Sprite Zero Sugar, the report added.

    Coca-Cola's foray into the alcoholic drinks segment in India comes more than three decades after the company re-entered the Indian market. The decision aligns with Coca-Cola's vision as a "total beverages company," catering to diverse consumer preferences beyond soft drinks.  Moreover, the alcoholic beverage sector in India is highly regulated and heavily taxed, with pricing controlled by individual states.

    Also Read | Nawaz Modi Singhania demands 75% of Gautam Singhania’s fortune as settlement: Report

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 2:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RBI warns against misleading loan waiver advertisements

    RBI warns against misleading loan waiver advertisements

    OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reveals he 'hates' the name ChatGPT; here's why (WATCH) snt

    OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reveals he 'hates' the name ChatGPT; here's why (WATCH)

    Sensex surges near 70,000 as Nifty hits historic 21,000 after RBI's policy decision AJR

    Sensex surges near 70,000 as Nifty hits historic 21,000 after RBI's policy decision

    RBI MPC Meeting: Repo rate remains unchanged at 6.5%; check details AJR

    RBI MPC Meeting: Repo rate remains unchanged at 6.5%

    Airlines told to self-regulate on airfares; Minister advises people to book tickets in advance for lower fares

    Airlines told to self-regulate on airfares; Minister advises people to book tickets in advance for lower fares

    Recent Stories

    7 post-wedding skincare tips to retain glowing, healthy skin RKK

    7 post-wedding skincare tips to retain glowing, healthy skin

    Celebrations erupt in Jammu and Kashmir after Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370 (WATCH) snt

    Celebrations erupt in Jammu and Kashmir after Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370 (WATCH)

    Year Ender 2023: Shahrukh Khan's 'Jawan' to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'; top 7 blockbusters of Indian Cinema SHG

    Year Ender 2023: Shahrukh Khan's 'Jawan' to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'; top 7 blockbusters of Indian cinema

    cricket Tight security at Mohammed Shami's farmhouse as hundreds gather for photo with Indian cricket star osf

    Tight security at Mohammed Shami's farmhouse as hundreds gather for photo with Indian cricket star

    Google Messages introduces Photomoji What is it How to create and send it gcw

    Google Messages introduces Photomoji: What is it? How to create and send it?

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon