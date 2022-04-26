Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chinese govt gaining?: Amazon's Jeff Bezos questions Elon Musk's Twitter takeover

    Jeff Bezos highlighted Musk's company's close ties with China, the globe's largest electric vehicle market and the first place where Tesla established an overseas factory. 
     

    Chinese govt gaining?: Amazon's Jeff Bezos questions Elon Musk's Twitter takeover - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

    Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, replied to the billionaire Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of Twitter, questioning the leverage the Chinese government may or may not get now due to Musk's takeover of Twitter. 

    Unleashed a series of tweets, Jeff Bezos, on Tuesday morning, highlighted Elon Musk's company's close ties with China, the globe's largest electric vehicle market and the first place where Tesla established an overseas factory. 

    Retweeting the New York Times reporter Mike Forsythe, Bezos highlighted Tesla's giant market in China and the electric vehicle giant's reliance on Chinese suppliers for EV batteries. The reporter also stressed that China's ban on Twitter since 20009 had previously ensured the Chinese government had no virtual control over the microblogging site, which may have changed, resulting in looming ownership change. 

    Bezos replied to Forsyth's observation in his new report by offering his own two cents on potential future conflicts of interest, tweeting an interesting question, suspecting, is the Chinese government gaining ground in the town square?
     
     

    Bezos' comment about Twitter being a town square susceptible to inappropriate influence is a retort to Musk's own statement soon after the deal was announced. Musk stated that free speech is the foundation of functional democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where important issues affecting humanity's future are argued.
     
    In the comments, Bezos expresses his scepticism towards his own question as he contemplates China's role would play in both Tesla and Twitter. Bezos stated that his own response to this question is most probably no. Complexity in China for Tesla, rather than Twitter restriction, is the most likely conclusion, in this case, he added. 

     

    Bezos further added that they'd have to wait and see. As Musk is a master in navigating this level of complexity, a quick nod to Musk, with whom he has a legendary public Twitter feud. The Musk-Bezos spat is mainly remembered as Musk's tweeted a second-place medal in response to Bezos after the Amazon founder lauded the company's global success. 

    Also read: Takeover Timeline: How Elon Musk won Twitter in just 31 days

    Also read: Explained: What will happen to shareholders of Twitter now that Elon Musk takes over

    Also read: 'This is the right path': Jack Dorsey thanks Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal for saving Twitter

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained What will happen to shareholders of Twitter now that Elon Musk takes over-dnm

    Explained: What will happen to shareholders of Twitter now that Elon Musk takes over

    Jack Dorsey thanks Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal for taking Twitter back from Wall Street

    'This is the right path': Jack Dorsey thanks Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal for saving Twitter

    Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal social media reactions

    Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter purchase sparks off Tweetstorm

    Twitter considering Elon Musk s best and final offer deal to be finalised soon gcw

    Twitter considering Elon Musk's 'best and final' offer, deal to be finalised soon

    Adani Power crosses Rs 1 lakh crore market cap becomes 6th group firm to do so gcw

    Adani Power crosses Rs 1-lakh-crore market cap, becomes 6th group firm to do so

    Recent Stories

    Amazon Congress party Man United Twitter users ask Elon Musk to buy these and more snt

    Amazon, Congress party, Man United... Twitter users ask Elon Musk to buy these and more

    Hollywood Will Smith is yet to make a personal apology to Chris Rock for Oscar slap drb

    Will Smith is yet to make a personal apology to Chris Rock for Oscar slap?

    Whirlwind controversies: Elon Musk-Twitter saga - from controversial tweets to actual takeover-dnm

    Whirlwind controversies: Elon Musk-Twitter saga – from controversial tweets to actual takeover

    Explained What will happen to shareholders of Twitter now that Elon Musk takes over-dnm

    Explained: What will happen to shareholders of Twitter now that Elon Musk takes over

    Jack Dorsey thanks Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal for taking Twitter back from Wall Street

    'This is the right path': Jack Dorsey thanks Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal for saving Twitter

    Recent Videos

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition asks BJP gcw

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition, asks BJP

    Video Icon
    Under construction building collapses in Delhi Satya Niketan rescue operation gcw

    Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, 4 rescued so far

    Video Icon
    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    Video Icon
    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

    Video Icon