Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BYJU's crisis: CEO Raveendran admits past mistakes, FY 2022 audit to be completed by September

    Byju's crisis: CEO Byju Raveendran admitted past mistakes in a call with shareholders. Admitting facing challenges in the past year, he told shareholders that the company is looking to add more independent Directors.

    BYJU crisis CEO Raveendran admits past mistakes FY 2022 audit to be completed by September gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 6:11 PM IST

    The $22 billion edtech giant's corporate governance and financial situation have raised worries, and CEO Byju Raveendran acknowledged prior errors in a teleconference with shareholders. The Byju’s founder also assured shareholders that any missteps are far outweighed by his learnings, PTI reported citing sources aware of the development. Byju's pledged to finish the long-overdue audit of the fiscal year 2022 by September of this year at the same call. According to further business commitments, the FY23 audit will be finished by December.

    Raveendran also acknowledged the recent resignations of board members in the call. He explained to investors that their resignations had not yet been accepted and that there had been an untimely disclosure of the information.

    According to a person who attended the call informed PTI, the individual said: “Byju Raveendran introduced Group CFO Ajay Goel on the call. Goel has committed to close the audit of financial year (FY) 2022 and FY 2023 by September and December respectively."

    Also Read | Big blow to BYJU's as auditor Deloitte, 3 board members resign

    Raveendran further assured the shareholders that despite the challenges faced by Byju’s, most business verticals are performing well. The CEO further mentioned his personal involvement in the business, including USD 400 million in the parent company, USD 250 million for the acquisition of Aakash, and an additional USD 250 million through pledged secondary shares for the most recent fundraising round, according to reports.

    Deloitte, an auditing company, had previously resigned from its role as Byju's auditors due to a delay in the production of financial results. Deloitte Haskins & Sells, which was contracted to audit Byju's until 2025, announced its resignation with "immediate effect" in the middle of the term, citing "the company's financial statements are long delayed."

    Following that, the ed-tech company named BDO as its new auditor, claiming that doing so would help it "uphold the highest standards of financial scrutiny and accountability."

    Also Read | India achieving 'big big milestones' in roadmap to be semiconductor nation: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2023, 6:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol diesel price today, 26 June: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities AJR

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 26 June: Check cost per litre in Mumbai, Delhi and your city

    India reopens its markets for eight US products; retaliatory customs duties to go

    India to reopen its markets for eight US products; retaliatory customs duties to go

    Petrol diesel price today: Check latest rates in your city on June 25, 2023 AJR

    Petrol, diesel price today: Check latest rates in your city on June 25, 2023

    Karnataka minister invites Tesla to invest, calls state as an 'ideal place' vkp

    Karnataka minister invites Tesla to invest, calls state as an 'ideal place'

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai: PM Modi's vision for Digital India is way ahead of his time

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai: PM Modi’s vision for Digital India was way ahead of his time

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Women in Belgaum district lock up wine shop; here's why vkp

    Karnataka: Women in Belgaum district lock up wine shop; here's why

    Pakistan Army sacks 15 senior officers for May 9 attack on military sites

    BREAKING: Pakistan Army sacks 15 senior officers for May 9 attack on military sites

    Pakistan has no locus standi in PoK; national security top-most priority: Rajnath

    Pakistan has no locus standi in PoK; national security top-most priority: Rajnath

    Kriti Sanon to Akshay Kumar 10 Actors who reduced their pay post flops (MAH)

    Kriti Sanon to Akshay Kumar:10 Actors who reduced their pay post flops

    BREAKING Russian President Vladimir Putin appears in first video since aborted Wagner mutiny watch snt

    BREAKING: No mention of Wagner group in Putin's first address since aborted mutiny (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon