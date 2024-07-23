Budget 2024: FM announces revival of Nalanda University, Kashi temple to be made into world-class pilgrim site

In her 2024 Union Budget outline, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced funding to develop Bihar's Vishnupad and Mahabodhi Temple Corridors to boost pilgrimage tourism. The budget also allocates ₹2.66 lakh crore for rural development and plans to build 3 crore houses under PM Awas Yojana. The initiative follows the Ram Mandir project’s success.

In her outline of the 2024 Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has unveiled significant plans for the development of key religious sites in Bihar. The government will allocate funds to enhance the Vishnupad Temple Corridor and the Mahabodhi Temple Corridor, aiming to boost pilgrimage tourism in the region.

The Vishnupad Temple, an ancient Hindu shrine dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is situated on the banks of the Phalgu River in Gaya. The Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is located in Bodh Gaya, Bihar. It is an important pilgrimage site for Buddhists, marking the place where Siddhartha Gautama, the Buddha, is believed to have attained enlightenment. These sites are integral to India's cultural and religious heritage.



Ms Sitharaman also announced a substantial allocation of ₹2.66 lakh crore for rural development. This funding will support various projects designed to improve infrastructure, healthcare, and education in rural areas.

The Finance Minister also announced plans to build an additional 3 crore houses under the PM Awas Yojana, aiming to benefit both rural and urban populations.

The government's focus on enhancing pilgrimage tourism follows the earlier enthusiasm generated by the Ram Mandir project. Bihar will see the development of a corridor similar to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple project, connecting the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, the Vishnupad Temple, Rajgir, and other significant pilgrimage sites for Hindus and Jains.

