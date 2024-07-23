Budget 2024 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Modi 3.0's first Budget today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 today at 11 am in Parliament, following the tabling of the Economic Survey. This budget marks a significant milestone as it will be the first budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term in office.

Sitharaman’s presentation will be her seventh consecutive Union Budget, surpassing the record set by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who presented five annual budgets and one interim budget during his tenure as finance minister. She also surpasses former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and Pranab Mukherjee, both of whom presented five consecutive budgets.

The Economic Survey, which was tabled earlier, described the Indian economy as being on a "strong wicket and stable footing" despite ongoing geopolitical challenges. The Survey highlighted that the Indian economy has demonstrated resilience and has successfully consolidated post-Covid recovery. It emphasized that fiscal and monetary policies have played a crucial role in maintaining economic and financial stability.

