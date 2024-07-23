Budget 2024 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Modi 3.0's first Budget today

7:32 AM IST
Budget 2024 Live Updates: Focus on capital expenditure in Nirmala Sitharaman's budget
Budget 2024 Live Updates: The Centre has planned Rs 11.1 lakh crore for capital expenditure this fiscal year, up from Rs 9.5 lakh crore in the previous year. Experts are particularly interested in the capital expenditure announcements from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as the Modi government continues to stress infrastructure development and incentivizes states to increase their capital expenditures.
