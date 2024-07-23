Asianet Newsable

Budget 2024 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Modi 3.0's first Budget today

Jul 23, 2024, 7:26 AM IST

Union budget 2024 Live updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present budget on 23 July 2024, key highlights AJR

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 today at 11 am in Parliament, following the tabling of the Economic Survey. This budget marks a significant milestone as it will be the first budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term in office.

Sitharaman’s presentation will be her seventh consecutive Union Budget, surpassing the record set by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who presented five annual budgets and one interim budget during his tenure as finance minister. She also surpasses former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and Pranab Mukherjee, both of whom presented five consecutive budgets.

The Economic Survey, which was tabled earlier, described the Indian economy as being on a "strong wicket and stable footing" despite ongoing geopolitical challenges. The Survey highlighted that the Indian economy has demonstrated resilience and has successfully consolidated post-Covid recovery. It emphasized that fiscal and monetary policies have played a crucial role in maintaining economic and financial stability.

"The Indian economy is on a strong wicket and stable footing, demonstrating resilience in the face of geopolitical challenges," the Survey stated. "The economy has consolidated post-Covid recovery with policymakers - fiscal and monetary - ensuring economic and financial stability."

Live Post

7:32 AM IST

Budget 2024 Live Updates: Focus on capital expenditure in Nirmala Sitharaman's budget

Budget 2024 Live Updates: The Centre has planned Rs 11.1 lakh crore for capital expenditure this fiscal year, up from Rs 9.5 lakh crore in the previous year. Experts are particularly interested in the capital expenditure announcements from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as the Modi government continues to stress infrastructure development and incentivizes states to increase their capital expenditures.

7:32 AM IST:

Budget 2024 Live Updates: The Centre has planned Rs 11.1 lakh crore for capital expenditure this fiscal year, up from Rs 9.5 lakh crore in the previous year. Experts are particularly interested in the capital expenditure announcements from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as the Modi government continues to stress infrastructure development and incentivizes states to increase their capital expenditures.

Top Stories
India at 75 Sports Legends: Chuni Goswami - The Jack of Cricket, Master of Football-ayh

India@75 Sports Legends: Chuni Goswami - The Jack of Cricket, Master of Football

India at 75 Sports Legends: PK Banerjee - The man who began a revolution in Indian football-ayh

India@75 Sports Legends: PK Banerjee - The man who began a revolution in Indian football

India at 75 Sports Legends Kapil Dev The man who began India's journey as cricketing prowess-ayh

India@75 Sports Legends: Kapil Dev - The man who began India's journey as cricketing prowess

India at 75 Sports Legends: Jhulan Goswami - An inspiration for the next breed of Indian bowlers-ayh

India@75 Sports Legends: Jhulan Goswami - An inspiration for the next breed of Indian bowlers

India at 75 Sports Legends: Mithali Raj - A pioneer of Indian women's cricket-ayh

India@75 Sports Legends: Mithali Raj - A pioneer of Indian women's cricket

Top Videos
Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

Trending News

Numerology Prediction for July 23, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

Numerology Prediction for July 23, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

Check you daily horoscope: July 23, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

Check you daily horoscope: July 23, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

French MPs avoid shaking hands with far-right, makes rock-paper-scissors motion (WATCH) gcw

French MPs avoid shaking hands with National Rally MP, makes rock-paper-scissors motion (WATCH)

Popular Categories

    Select Language

    © Copyright 2024 Asianxt Digital Technologies Private Limited (Formerly known as Asianet News Media & Entertainment Private Limited) | All Rights Reserved