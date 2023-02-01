Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2023: Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Group Scheme to benefit 3.5 lakh tribals; know details

    Budget 2023: Under the development action plan for Scheduled Tribes, an amount of Rs 15,000 crore will be made available to implement the Prime Minister Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PM-PVTG) development mission over the next three years, said FM Sitharaman. 

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed launching a scheme to improve the socioeconomic conditions of particularly vulnerable primitive tribal groups on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. 

    While presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament, FM Sitharaman said under the development action plan for Scheduled Tribes, an amount of Rs 15,000 crore will be made available to implement the Prime Minister Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PM-PVTG) development mission over the next three years. 

    The finance minister announced the launch of PM-PVTG development missions to improve the socioeconomic conditions of particularly vulnerable tribal groups.

    This will provide basic facilities, including safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to health, education, nutrition, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities to PVTG families and habitations, she said.

    She added that Rs 15,000 crore would be available to carry out the mission over the next three years.

    The Centre will hire 38,800 teachers and support staff for 749 Eklavya Model Residential Schools serving 3.5 lakh tribal students over the next three years, stressed Sitharaman. 
        
    (With inputs from PTI)

