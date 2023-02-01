Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2023: Special guest watches FM Nirmala Sitharaman from Lok Sabha gallery; details here

    Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, and the Finance Minister had a special guest watching her from the visitor gallery in the Lok Sabha.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 1:01 PM IST

    The visitor gallery was full as the last full-fledged budget of the second Narendra Modi government was presented. Among those present to witness Sitharaman present the Union Budget 2023-24 was her daughter Vangmayi  Parakala.

    A bunch of Sitharaman's relatives accompanied her daughter as the FM delivered her Budget speech. 

    Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and several Rajya Sabha members were also present and were seen taking notes as various proposals were announced.

    Also read: Budget 2023: Mobiles, TVs to get cheaper; Gold, silver, cigarettes to get costlier; See full list here 

    In her budget speech, Sitharaman said the world had recognised India as a bright star as the country is recording healthy economic growth despite global uncertainties. India's growth at 7 per cent in the current fiscal is the highest among major economies, and the Indian economy is on the right track, she said. 

    In the 75th year of Independence, the world has recognised India as a bright star, the minister said, adding the world appreciates the country's achievements.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2023, 1:01 PM IST
