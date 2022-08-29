Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bank holidays in September 2022: Bank to remain closed for 13 days; check complete list here

    These holidays include festivals, second/fourth Saturdays, and Sundays; however, it is important to note that on festivals, banks in other parts of the country operate normally, except in the state(s) where the festival is celebrated.

    Bank holidays in September 2022: Bank to remain closed for 13 days; check complete list here - adt
    Author
    Aditi T
    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

    Banks will be closed for 13 days in September according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) list of holidays. These holidays include festivals, second/fourth Saturdays, and Sundays; however, it is important to note that on festivals, banks in other parts of the country operate normally, except in the state(s) in which the festival is celebrated. Only on national holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, and Sundays, all banks will remain closed.

    According to the RBI, many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank. All eight holidays, like this month, are regional holidays. However, online banking services will be available on days when these financial institutions are not operational.

    Here's the entire list of holidays in September the banks will be closed:
    1) September 1 (Thursday) - Ganesh Chaturthi 2nd day (Panaji)
    2) September 4 - First Sunday
    3) September 6 (Tuesday) - Karma puja (Ranchi)
    4) September 7 (Wednesday) - First Onam (Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram)
    5) September 8 (Thursday) - Thiruvonam (Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram)
    6) September 9 (Friday) - Indrajatra (Gangtok)
    7) September 10 (Saturday) - Second Saturday, Sree Naravana Guru Javanthi (Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram)
    8) September 11 - Second Sunday
    9) September 18 - Third Sunday
    10) September 21 (Wednesday) - Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day (Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram)
    11) September 24 - Fourth Saturday
    12) September 25 - Fourth Sunday
    13) September 26 (Monday) - Navtatri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi (Jaipur, Imphal)

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has classified the holidays into three categories, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement, and bank closings.

    Also Read: Banks to remain shut for 5 days in these cities this week; Here's the full list here

    Also Read: SBI offers doorstep banking services to its customers; here's what we know

    Also Read: Withdrawing Rs 10,000 from SBI ATM? You will need an OTP

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2022, 12:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rupee sinks to all-time low of 80.15 against Dollar amid hawkish US Federal Reserve stance

    Rupee sinks to all-time low of 80.15 against Dollar amid hawkish US Federal Reserve stance

    Akasa Air suffers data breach; here is what the airline did next

    Akasa Air suffers data breach; here is what the airline did next

    Netflix ad supported subscription plan could cost between USD 7 and 9 per month report gcw

    Netflix’s ad-supported Subscription Plan could cost between $7 and $9 per month: Report

    TCS ending work from home asks employees to return to office by November 15 report gcw

    TCS is ending work from home, asks employees to return to office by November 15

    SBI begins WhatsApp Banking service here s a guide to check account balance mini statement more gcw

    SBI begins 'WhatsApp Banking' service: Here's a guide to check account balance, mini statement

    Recent Stories

    Mumbais wealthy GSB Ganesh Mandal gets insurance coverage worth Rs 316.40 crore - adt

    Mumbai's wealthy GSB Ganesh Mandal gets insurance coverage worth Rs 316.40 crore

    Hollywood Tom Cruise Top Gun Maverick in legal troubles over copyright claims drb

    Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick in legal troubles over copyright claims?

    In Pictures: Check out Priyanka Chopra's expensive Los Angeles house's living room with beautiful interiors RBA

    In Pictures: Check out Priyanka Chopra's expensive Los Angeles house's living room with beautiful interiors

    football Antony in, Cristiano Ronaldo out? Manchester United icon could join Napoli on loan snt

    Antony in, Cristiano Ronaldo out? Manchester United icon could join Napoli on loan

    Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's son name revealed; actress' son gets cute customised gifts from family members RBA

    Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's son name revealed; actress' son gets cute customised gifts from family members

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad Discussing IAC Vikrant with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair

    Asianet News Samvad: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant was originally meant to be Air Defence Ship'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on IAC Vikrant

    Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

    Video Icon