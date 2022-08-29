Bank holidays in September 2022: Bank to remain closed for 13 days; check complete list here

These holidays include festivals, second/fourth Saturdays, and Sundays; however, it is important to note that on festivals, banks in other parts of the country operate normally, except in the state(s) where the festival is celebrated.

Banks will be closed for 13 days in September according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) list of holidays. These holidays include festivals, second/fourth Saturdays, and Sundays; however, it is important to note that on festivals, banks in other parts of the country operate normally, except in the state(s) in which the festival is celebrated. Only on national holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, and Sundays, all banks will remain closed.

According to the RBI, many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank. All eight holidays, like this month, are regional holidays. However, online banking services will be available on days when these financial institutions are not operational.

Here's the entire list of holidays in September the banks will be closed:

1) September 1 (Thursday) - Ganesh Chaturthi 2nd day (Panaji)

2) September 4 - First Sunday

3) September 6 (Tuesday) - Karma puja (Ranchi)

4) September 7 (Wednesday) - First Onam (Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram)

5) September 8 (Thursday) - Thiruvonam (Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram)

6) September 9 (Friday) - Indrajatra (Gangtok)

7) September 10 (Saturday) - Second Saturday, Sree Naravana Guru Javanthi (Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram)

8) September 11 - Second Sunday

9) September 18 - Third Sunday

10) September 21 (Wednesday) - Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day (Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram)

11) September 24 - Fourth Saturday

12) September 25 - Fourth Sunday

13) September 26 (Monday) - Navtatri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi (Jaipur, Imphal)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has classified the holidays into three categories, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement, and bank closings.

