New Fire-Boltt Ring 3 smartwatch launched in India; know details here

Fire-Boltt has announced the India launch of its Ring 3 smartwatch. The Ring 3 supports features like Bluetooth calling and health tracking. The Fire-Boltt Ring 3 will be available in gold, black, grey, silver, navy, and rose gold colour options.

The smartwatch costs Rs 3,499. It will be available in India on July 3 through Amazon and fireboltt.com. The Fire-Boltt Ring 3 supports health-tracking features, allowing users to monitor their health closely.

The smartwatch includes SPO2 tracking and a 24/7 dynamic real-time heart tracker. The Fire-Boltt Ring 3 also supports an IP-67 rating for additional water protection.

Camera control, sedentary reminder, drink water reminder, music control, and multiple watch faces are among the other features.

"The three words that define the exquisite craftsmanship known as Ring 3 are bigger, bolder, and brighter." Ring 3, another first from Fire-Boltt, is the ideal blend of style and functionality. While it has a display unlike any other on the market, it is more sporty than its predecessors, with 118 sports modes to keep track of every step, lap, stat, and crush all fitness goals," said Fire-Boltt co-founders Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore.

"The AI Voice Assistant-laced Ring 3 lets users answer and even make a call using the Recent Call logs," according to the official press release.

