    Air India revamps inflight menu for international flights; Check them out

    The refresh of the menus is based on guest feedback and is designed to offer travellers an assortment of gourmet meals, trendy appetizers, decadent desserts, and showcase India’s locally sourced culinary influence while keeping in line with the healthy eating trend.

    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 6:10 PM IST

    Indian airline operator Air India has announced that it has upgraded the food and beverage options in every cabin on all international flights.

    “The refresh of the menus is based on guest feedback and is designed to offer travellers an assortment of gourmet meals, trendy appetizers, decadent desserts, and showcase India’s locally sourced culinary influence while keeping in line with the healthy eating trend,” the airline said in a release.

    In addition, the bar menu has been updated to feature Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée Brut champagne, wines from the Piedmont area of northern Italy, Château de l'Hestrange, Les Oliviers, and Chateau Milon, as well as other beverages.

    According to the press release, the new drinks menu also offers a variety of premium-brand whiskies, gins, vodkas, and beers.

    “Our underlying focus while designing the new menus has been on ensuring that they include nutritious options that are delicious, and on incorporating contemporary, sustainable practices,” Sandeep Verma, Head of Inflight Services, Air India, said.

    Moreover, Air India has announced that it will provide premium economy on some of its US-bound flights. It will be offered starting on May 15.

    On the Bengaluru-San Francisco, Mumbai-San Francisco, and Mumbai-New York routes, the first economy classes will be available.

