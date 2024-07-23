Union Budget 2024: President Droupadi Murmu gives 'daahi-cheeni' to FM Nirmala Sitharaman [WATCH]

President Droupadi Murmu offered 'dahi-cheeni' to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Rashtrapati Bhavan before the presentation of Budget 2024. Sitharaman, India's first full-time woman Finance Minister, will highlight the government's priorities in sectors like agriculture, infrastructure, education, and healthcare, aiming for 7% economic growth

President Droupadi Murmu participated in a traditional pre-budget ritual on Tuesday, July 23, by offering 'dahi-cheeni' to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This gesture took place just before Sitharaman headed to Parliament to present the Budget for 2024, scheduled for 11 am.

Nirmala Sitharaman's appointed as Finance Minister was a historic move. She is India's first full-time female Finance Minister. Nirmala Sitharaman has delivered the Union Budget annually since her appointment. This year's Budget presentation is particularly significant as it marks the first by the BJP-led NDA government since its recent re-election.

The Union Budget, encompassing a broad range of sectors including agriculture, infrastructure, education, and healthcare, is anticipated to reveal the government's strategic priorities and forthcoming initiatives. Key focus areas are expected to include measures to combat inflation, boost employment, and promote sustainable development. According to the economic survey presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Sitharaman, the Indian economy has the potential to grow at a rate of 7 percent in the medium term.

