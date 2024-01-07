Did Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Drone Prathap attempt suicide? Here’s what he said

Contestant Drone Prathap's health scare in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 sparked speculation of a suicide attempt or food poisoning. Prathap clarified that emotional distress led to his lack of appetite, causing severe gastric issues, not self-harm. Doctors confirmed gastritis and dehydration, dispelling suicide suspicions. His return to the show ended the confusion, emphasizing the link between emotional well-being and physical health.

The Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 house has been prone to turns and twists very recently, with contestant Drone Prathap’s sudden illness sparking widespread confusion and concern among fans. Speculations arose, with some suggesting a possible suicide attempt while others pointed to food poisoning as the cause. However, Prathap, after returning to the house following his hospitalization, shed light on the real reason behind his health setback.

Addressing the uncertainties surrounding his condition, Prathap shared, “I was feeling a bit down for personal reasons, which affected my appetite. On New Year's Eve, I refrained from eating due to emotional distress, and the following day, I continued to abstain from food despite others’ attempts to feed me.”



He further explained that despite the other contestants’ insistence, he chose not to eat, even concealing food they provided out of a lack of appetite resulting from emotional turmoil. This prolonged period of not eating led to severe gastric issues, resembling food poisoning.

Setting the record straight, Prathap emphasized, “There was no attempt at self-harm. My health deteriorated due to emotional stress, leading to gastritis and dehydration. Please don’t misconstrue the situation.”

Supporting Prathap's clarification, doctors from Sanjeevini Hospital, where he was treated, affirmed that his condition was not indicative of a suicide attempt. They highlighted symptoms of low blood pressure, multiple loose motions, and vomiting, confirming a diagnosis of gastritis and dehydration.

Dr. Purvuj, one of the attending physicians, stated, “There was no evidence of ingestion of any harmful substances or medication. Prathap’s condition was purely a result of gastritis and dehydration, not a suicide attempt.”



The entire episode stirred a whirlwind of speculations and discussions on social media, sparking concerns among fans and viewers of the show. Prathap's return to the Bigg Boss house marked the conclusion of the tumultuous phase, putting to rest the misconceptions surrounding his health crisis.

The incident sheds light on the importance of mental health and the impact of emotional well-being on physical health, urging a more sensitive approach to such situations. As Prathap resumes his journey in the Bigg Boss house, the focus now shifts back to the competition, leaving behind the cloud of misunderstanding that surrounded his health scare. The clarification provided by Prathap himself, coupled with medical professionals' statements, puts an end to the swirling rumours.