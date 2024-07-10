Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ban on Kamal Haasan's film 'Indian 2'? Here's why Varma Kalai head teacher filed petition

    Aasan Rajendran, the head teacher at Varmakalai, Martial Arts, and Research Academy in Madurai's HMS Colony, has filed a petition against the film.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jul 10, 2024, 2:40 PM IST

    The Madurai District Court has deferred the petition seeking to prevent the release of the highly awaited film 'Indian 2', which stars superstar Kamal Haasan in the lead role. Along with Kamal Haasan, the sequel to the iconic film 'Indian' will include Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

    Who has filed a complaint and why

    Aasan Rajendran, the head teacher at Varmakalai, Martial Arts, and Research Academy in Madurai's HMS Colony, has filed a petition against the film. Rajendran states that Kamal Haasan consulted him about Varmakalai techniques while filming the original 'Indian', and that his efforts were properly acknowledged. However, he claims that 'Indian 2' uses these techniques without his authorization, leading to his desire to prevent the film's release in theaters and on OTT platforms.

    On Monday, the matter was heard before a Madurai District Court judge. The court rescheduled the hearing until July 11 after the 'Indian 2' film crew requested more time to respond to Rajendran's petition. 'Indian 2' is a sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian,' which starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The franchise reunites Kamal and filmmaker S Shankar for the sequel.

