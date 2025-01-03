Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal breaks down in emotional reunion with his mother during family week [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18’s Family Week brought an emotional moment as Rajat Dalal broke down during a reunion with his mother, opening up about his past struggles and legal controversies.
 

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal breaks down in emotional reunion with his mother during family week [WATCH] NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 11:03 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 11:03 AM IST

The ongoing Family Week in Bigg Boss 18 has been full of heartwarming reunions and emotional moments. Contestants are being joined by their loved ones, adding new layers of drama and vulnerability to the show. One of the most poignant moments of the week came when Rajat Dalal's mother made a surprise entry into the house, sparking an emotional outburst from the troubled contestant.

In an emotional clip that quickly went viral on social media, Rajat is seen sobbing as he reunites with his mother. The weight of the moment becomes clear when Rajat opens up about the controversies that have haunted him, particularly his highly publicized legal battles. In a heart-wrenching conversation, Rajat confesses how the past continues to affect him, saying, "No matter how hard I try to prove my innocence, it takes years for people to believe me." The emotional strain is evident as he admits to struggling with sleepless nights, weighed down by the haunting memories of his past mistakes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Rajat's struggles have been a major talking point on Bigg Boss 18, with discussions around his speeding car video, jail time, and even kidnapping allegations making frequent appearances. Despite his attempts to move past the controversies, they continue to overshadow his time in the house. Yet, in this vulnerable moment, Rajat credits his family for being his pillar of support, stating that he would have been lost without their unwavering belief in him.

The emotional clip has garnered a mixed response from viewers. While his heartfelt confession moves some fans, others remain skeptical of his intentions, given his controversial background. Regardless of the public reaction, it’s clear that Family Week has brought out a side of Rajat that many have never seen before.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Who is Nouran Aly? Vivian Dsena gets emotional after meeting wife and daughter Layan

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Nouran Aly confronts Avinash Mishra over nominating husband Vivian Dsena [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Nouran Aly confronts Avinash Mishra over nominating husband Vivian Dsena [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat's mother accuses Avinash Mishra, says 'Humare parivaar tumhe kabhi maaf nahi karega..' [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat's mother accuses Avinash Mishra, says 'Humare parivaar tumhe kabhi maaf nahi karega..'

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh defends her friendship with Shalin Bhanot amid controversy; Read on NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh defends her friendship with Shalin Bhanot amid controversy; Read on

Bigg Boss 18: Is Eisha Singh dating Shalin Bhanot? Salman Khan creates buzz in latest episode [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Is Eisha Singh dating Shalin Bhanot? Salman Khan creates buzz in latest episode [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan addresses Kashish Kapoor's allegations against Avinash Mishra in a heated WKV NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan addresses Kashish Kapoor's allegations against Avinash Mishra in a heated WKV

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Govt launches 4 QR code supported digital gateways for foolproof security

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Govt launches 4 QR code supported digital gateways for foolproof security

5 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits Thursday

5 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits Thursday

Mahakumbh 2025: Another akhara makes a grand entry at the Kumbh in Prayagraj

Mahakumbh 2025: Another akhara makes a grand entry at the Kumbh in Prayagraj

Game Changer: 5 reasons why this Ram Charan starrer is a must-watch NTI

Game Changer: 5 reasons why this Ram Charan starrer is a must-watch

Iran offers help for Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya on death row in Yemen as family hopes for 'last-minute pardon' dmn

Iran offers help for Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya on death row in Yemen as family hopes for 'last-minute pardon'

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon