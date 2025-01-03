Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal breaks down in emotional reunion with his mother during family week [WATCH]

The ongoing Family Week in Bigg Boss 18 has been full of heartwarming reunions and emotional moments. Contestants are being joined by their loved ones, adding new layers of drama and vulnerability to the show. One of the most poignant moments of the week came when Rajat Dalal's mother made a surprise entry into the house, sparking an emotional outburst from the troubled contestant.

In an emotional clip that quickly went viral on social media, Rajat is seen sobbing as he reunites with his mother. The weight of the moment becomes clear when Rajat opens up about the controversies that have haunted him, particularly his highly publicized legal battles. In a heart-wrenching conversation, Rajat confesses how the past continues to affect him, saying, "No matter how hard I try to prove my innocence, it takes years for people to believe me." The emotional strain is evident as he admits to struggling with sleepless nights, weighed down by the haunting memories of his past mistakes.

Rajat's struggles have been a major talking point on Bigg Boss 18, with discussions around his speeding car video, jail time, and even kidnapping allegations making frequent appearances. Despite his attempts to move past the controversies, they continue to overshadow his time in the house. Yet, in this vulnerable moment, Rajat credits his family for being his pillar of support, stating that he would have been lost without their unwavering belief in him.

The emotional clip has garnered a mixed response from viewers. While his heartfelt confession moves some fans, others remain skeptical of his intentions, given his controversial background. Regardless of the public reaction, it’s clear that Family Week has brought out a side of Rajat that many have never seen before.

