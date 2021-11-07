  • Facebook
    Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal, Miesha Iyer, Nishant Bhat, read on to know who got eliminated the show

    In an exclusive newsbreak, Asianet has found out about the contestant who will be walking out of the house in the episode that will be aired on Sunday. Read on to k ow whether it is Simba Nagpal, Miesha Iyer or Nishant Bhat who has been bid goodbye by the audience.

    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 7, 2021, 12:56 AM IST
    In the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan will be announcing the eviction of one of the three contestants - Simba Nagpal, Miesha Iyer and Nishant Bhat. However, even before Sunday's episode gets aired, Asianet has exclusive information on who has been eliminated from the much-loved reality show.

    Simba, Miesha and Nishant have put up a great fight and have a fan following of their own, diving the viewers to pick one between the three. The audience has clearly chosen the contestant it wants to continue watching. None other than Miesha will be walking out of the show in the Sunday episode, while Simba and Nishant will continue to stay. Although not much information is available on the eviction as of now, what is known, is that Miesha will no longer be a contestant.

    Previously, Simba was lauded by Salman Khan was keeping his calm despite the provocation by Umar during a task. However, a few days back, some viewers on social media wanted Simba to be removed from the show. It was due to an altercation between Simba and Umar Riaz wherein the latter cussed Simba's mother, forcing Simba to react aggressively and pushing Umar into the swimming pool.

    Whether winning the Suktabi Akhada task or throwing Umar in the pool, Simba has had Simba's a pretty interesting week. Despite this, Simba got saved from the elimination round along with Nishant, while all will undoubtedly miss Miesha.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2021, 12:56 AM IST
    Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz slammed by Gauahar Khan and Jay Bhanushali, here's why

    Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin tells best friend Pratik Sehajpal to keep distance: 'Don't want to be in that space'

    Bigg Boss 15: Did Simba Nagpal, Pratik Sehajpal inappropriately touch Afsana Khan? Read to know

    Here's what Shehnaaz Gill said about her breakup rumours with Sidharth Shukla

    Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan slams Umar Riaz's fans for cyber bullying; says 'I can report to the police'

