Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty gets slammed by viewers, here's why

Bigg Boss 15 is creating a lot of headlines because of Shamita Shetty. The fans of the reality show feel that Shamita is receiving blind support. Here's why. Read to know more about the same.

Bigg Boss 15 is raking high on TRP's. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode host, Salman Khan told the participants that they were not performing well to their best potential. Now fans of Bigg Boss 15 feel that the makers should showcase more of the live feed than what is shown on the episodes. They think that makers should focus on the live clips than just showing videos of their favourite contestant.

One of the contestants who has received a lot of criticism is Shamita Shetty. The audiences feel that the makers are going out of the way to promote her. The fact that she has three people in the house who are emotionally supporting her is not enough. Many fans feel that there was no need of Raqesh Bapat to come into the show as he did not play well in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Check out some of the angry tweets fans:

The Sunday Ka Vaar episode had given a reality check to the participants who were given exciting assignments, which had revealed a lot about their thinking for one another. The episodes had seen Ekta Kapoor's entry with Surbhi Chandna and Anita Hassanandani. When they had visited the Bigg Boss 15 house, Ekta, Surbhi and Anita had introduced the participants to a task where they had to give the unfair mukhauta to participants. While playing the game, Umar gave the mukhauta to the participant he felt was the most unfair. It came to Shamita Shetty. Ekta asked the diva to respond that would prove why the mukhauta given to her would be unfair.

Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita tried to claim that Umar had got aggressive. Ekta had asked her not to interfere and not tell Umar about his mistakes. He wanted her to speak for herself. Although, Ekta was not happy with Shamita's reply and said that, "Mereko koi unfair bolta toh main chaar javab deti ki main isiliye unfair nahi hu".

Ekta had also added that she needed to explain rather than giving justification to Umar.


