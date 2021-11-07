  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shamita Shetty to Kamaal R Khan: 5 celebs who flaunted their money in Bigg Boss

    First Published Nov 7, 2021, 9:44 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    There have been various incidents throughout many seasons where the contestants have flaunted their wealth, expensive products and much more. Let's take a look at few of the contestants.

    Shamita Shetty to Kamaal R Khan 5 celebs who flaunted their money in Bigg Boss gcw

    Shamita Shetty, who is presently in the Bigg Boss 15 house, made a huge deal over her luxury clothing she wore during Weekend Ka Vaar. Guest Hina Khan visited the house and assigned the participants a fun job. She enlisted Shamita's help in smearing sauce over her clothing. Shamita informed Hina that her designer gown was too expensive for her to ruin. Hina then stated that she was joking.

    Also Read | Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash calls Shamita Shetty insecure for this reason (WATCH)

    Shamita Shetty to Kamaal R Khan 5 celebs who flaunted their money in Bigg Boss gcw

    Tanishaa Mukerji, Kajol's younger sister, had her possessions stolen by Bigg Boss. She made a huge deal about it after that. The show's producers guaranteed competitors that their baggage and personal goods would be turned over to them safely as they exited. However certain items, including pricey cosmetics from Tanishaa's luggage, were gone when she got her bags back.

    Shamita Shetty to Kamaal R Khan 5 celebs who flaunted their money in Bigg Boss gcw

    During a task on Bigg Boss 14, Nikki had to forego her makeup. During this, she informed everyone that her makeup was costly. For the unaware, during a task, Nikki sat quietly as her co-contestants Sara Gurpal, Pavitra Punia, and others destroyed her cosmetics and personal items. Gauahar Khan, one of the house's three toofani elders, was spotted urging Nikki not to get up and promising to give her cosmetics instead. Nikki's cosmetics was spilled, thrown, squandered, and damaged by the contestants.

    Also Read | Nikki Tamboli's brother passes away due to Covid-19, ex-Bigg Boss contestants express condolences

    Shamita Shetty to Kamaal R Khan 5 celebs who flaunted their money in Bigg Boss gcw

    In telling his story, Kamal R Khan left no stone untouched. He said that the water he drinks is from France, and the coffee he drinks is from London. According to various media reports, KRK resides in a 20,000-square-foot mansion and "asks for milk from Holland, water from France, and tea from London." He also claimed that he runs a clothing company and sends labourers to the Gulf nations.

    Shamita Shetty to Kamaal R Khan 5 celebs who flaunted their money in Bigg Boss gcw

    Himanshi Khurana appeared as a wild card participant on Bigg Boss 13. She admitted to Asim Riaz that she spends a fortune on pricey beauty items.

    Also Read | Exclusive: Himanshi Khurana talks about settling down with Asim Riaz, Bigg Boss 13 and more

     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan attend brother Sohail Khan's Diwali party with rumoured girlfriends photos - DRB

    Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan attend brother Sohail Khan’s Diwali party with rumoured girlfriends (PHOTOS)

    Video Icon
    PHOTOS Vicky Kaushal's rumoured lady love Katrina Kaif's latest airport look is goals

    [PHOTOS] Vicky Kaushal's rumoured lady love Katrina Kaif's latest airport look is goals

    Video Icon
    PHOTOS Vicky Kaushal's rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh nail uber-stylish airport look SCJ

    [PHOTOS] Vicky Kaushal's rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh nail uber-stylish airport look

    Video Icon
    WHAT Did Ananya Panday do some jugaad with Aryan Khan for ganja? (PHOTOS INSIDE) SCJ

    WHAT?! Did Ananya Panday do some jugaad with Aryan Khan for ganja? (PHOTOS INSIDE)

    Video Icon
    Are you Ananya Panday fan? Here are 5 rare facts about the actress which will blow your mind

    Are you Ananya Panday fan? Here are 5 rare facts about the actress which will blow your mind

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty gets slammed by viewers, here's why SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty gets slammed by viewers, here's why

    Video Icon
    Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia assures Chhatt Puja celebrations with full fervour, 800 ghats ready-dnm

    Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia assures Chhatt Puja celebrations with full fervour, 800 ghats ready

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, IND vs NAM (Group 2, Super 12): Virat Kohli wins toss in final game as T20I skipper, India opts to bowl against Namibia-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli wins toss in final game as T20I skipper, India opts to bowl against Namibia

    Video Icon
    NSA Ajit Doval has no official account on Twitter, MEA issues alert-dnm

    NSA Ajit Doval has no official account on Twitter, MEA issues alert

    Video Icon
    Post divorce Samantha Ruth Prabhu hikes her pays to Rs 3 crore for her films RCB

    Post-divorce Samantha Ruth Prabhu hikes her pays to Rs 3 crore for her films (Read details)

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors-dnm

    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors

    Video Icon
    us military report on india china faceoff line of actual control pla operational tactical experience

    LAC faceoff gave China operational, tactical experience: US military report

    Video Icon
    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission-dnm

    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission

    Video Icon