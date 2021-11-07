Shamita Shetty to Kamaal R Khan: 5 celebs who flaunted their money in Bigg Boss

There have been various incidents throughout many seasons where the contestants have flaunted their wealth, expensive products and much more. Let's take a look at few of the contestants.

Shamita Shetty, who is presently in the Bigg Boss 15 house, made a huge deal over her luxury clothing she wore during Weekend Ka Vaar. Guest Hina Khan visited the house and assigned the participants a fun job. She enlisted Shamita's help in smearing sauce over her clothing. Shamita informed Hina that her designer gown was too expensive for her to ruin. Hina then stated that she was joking. Also Read | Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash calls Shamita Shetty insecure for this reason (WATCH)

Tanishaa Mukerji, Kajol's younger sister, had her possessions stolen by Bigg Boss. She made a huge deal about it after that. The show's producers guaranteed competitors that their baggage and personal goods would be turned over to them safely as they exited. However certain items, including pricey cosmetics from Tanishaa's luggage, were gone when she got her bags back.

During a task on Bigg Boss 14, Nikki had to forego her makeup. During this, she informed everyone that her makeup was costly. For the unaware, during a task, Nikki sat quietly as her co-contestants Sara Gurpal, Pavitra Punia, and others destroyed her cosmetics and personal items. Gauahar Khan, one of the house's three toofani elders, was spotted urging Nikki not to get up and promising to give her cosmetics instead. Nikki's cosmetics was spilled, thrown, squandered, and damaged by the contestants. Also Read | Nikki Tamboli's brother passes away due to Covid-19, ex-Bigg Boss contestants express condolences

In telling his story, Kamal R Khan left no stone untouched. He said that the water he drinks is from France, and the coffee he drinks is from London. According to various media reports, KRK resides in a 20,000-square-foot mansion and "asks for milk from Holland, water from France, and tea from London." He also claimed that he runs a clothing company and sends labourers to the Gulf nations.