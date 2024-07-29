Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Thar ROXX: Mahindra unveils teaser for 'THE' new SUV, launch date REVEALED | WATCH

    Mahindra has announced that the Thar 5-door will now be called the “Thar ROXX.” Along with this announcement, the SUV marque had dropped the first teaser for the elongated Thar and has given a clear first look ahead of its unveiling.  It will fight it out with the Force Gurkha 5-door and will be a larger alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 5:15 PM IST

    The official teaser for Mahindra's forthcoming SUV, the Thar ROXX, has been unveiled. The teaser has caused a great deal of enthusiasm among fans of cars. The new SUV, which will go by the moniker Thar ROXX, will join Mahindra's well-known collection of powerful cars. There is a lot of expectation because the Thar ROXX is anticipated to include a number of characteristics. The Mahindra Thar has a well-established reputation for being an exceptional offroad vehicle. The Thar ROXX is expected to uphold this legacy, offering a blend of modern features and traditional ruggedness.

    The five-door Thar will have more dimensions to show off than the three-door model. It will also have fog lamps, circular headlamps with DRLs that match in form, and an updated front bumper with a reworked grille that holds a camera for the 360-degree surround camera. These are just a few of the all-LED light configurations that it will have.

    The Thar Roxx will have door-mounted ORVMs, a rear door handle hidden in the C-pillar, a radio antenna installed on the front fender, and "Thar Roxx" badging on the front side panel. Additionally, the new Thar will be equipped with a new set of alloy wheels with diamond cuts per five spokes.

    Apart from that, it will boast plentiful premium features such as a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry with push button start and a 360-degree camera. 

    Passenger safety should be taken care of by up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control and ADAS. 

    The Mahindra Thar Roxx will include a digital instrument panel, automated temperature control, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone connectivity, an upgraded infotainment screen, and a big panoramic sunroof for higher versions. The Thar Roxx is anticipated to retail for between Rs. 16 lakh and Rs. 22 lakh (ex-showroom) given its increased size and additional features. It will fight it out with the Force Gurkha 5-door and will be a larger alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2024, 5:15 PM IST
