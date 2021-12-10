  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tesla's new software allows drivers to play video games? Read more

    According to reports, the games were included in an over-the-air software update that was distributed to the majority of the company's vehicles this summer.

    Tesla new software to allow drivers to play video games Read more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 1:32 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Tesla, Elon Musk's electric car firm, is said to have changed its software to allow drivers to play video games on the central touchscreen while driving, raising safety worries.
    According to The New York Times, the games were included in an over-the-air software update that was distributed to the majority of the company's vehicles this summer.
    According to the article, the games may be played by a driver or a passenger in plain view of the driver, raising additional concerns about whether Tesla is sacrificing safety as it hurries to add new technology and features to its vehicles.

    Jonathan Adkins, executive director of the Governors Highway Safety Association, which coordinates state efforts to promote safe driving, said it is a big concern if it plays in view of the driver. Previously, video games could only be played when the car was parked. Safety experts have chastised Tesla's Autopilot technology for several years because it allows drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel for long periods when they are not intended to.

    Also Read | Tesla app outage leaves several car owners locked out

    According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the combination of hands-free driving and drivers looking away from the road has been linked to at least 12 traffic deaths in Tesla vehicles running in Autopilot mode since 2016. According to Adkins, the inclusion of video games "cries out for NHTSA to give some advice and regulation." Tesla had yet to respond to the report.

    In other news, when the Tesla app was down for many hours, numerous Tesla users were caught off surprise. This is due to the fact that many customers rely on the Tesla app to get keyless access to their vehicles. Elon Musk's electric car company Tesla's app server went down, resulting in a global app outage that stopped owners from connecting to their vehicles.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2021, 1:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maruti Suzuki to launch its strong hybrid vehicle in 2022 Details inside gcw

    Maruti Suzuki to launch its strong hybrid vehicle in 2022? Details inside

    Maruti Suzuki achieves new milestone as Baleno crosses 10 lakh units in India gcw

    Maruti Suzuki achieves new milestone as Baleno sold over 10 lakh units in India

    Volkswagen Tiguan facelift launched in India price to features all about it gcw

    Volkswagen Tiguan facelift launched in India; From price to features, here's all about it

    November 2021 sales report: Tata Motors in top gear; Hyundai, Maruti suffer setbacks

    November 2021 sales report: Tata Motors in top gear; Hyundai, Maruti suffer setbacks

    Hyundai IONIQ 5 named 2022 German Car Of The Year award

    Hyundai's IONIQ 5 named 2022 'German Car of the Year'

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat HC raps civic body on action on non-vegetarian carts: You'll decide what I eat?-dnm

    Gujarat HC raps civic body on action on non-vegetarian carts: ‘You'll decide what I eat?’

    Brigadier Lidder cremated with full military honours; will go ahead with happy memories, says daughter-dnm

    Brigadier Lidder cremated with full military honours; ‘will go ahead with happy memories’, says daughter

    Maruti Suzuki to launch its strong hybrid vehicle in 2022 Details inside gcw

    Maruti Suzuki to launch its strong hybrid vehicle in 2022? Details inside

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Newlyweds depart for Mumbai in a chopper drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Newlyweds depart for Mumbai in a chopper

    Microsoft WhiteHat Jr collaborate to offer Code with Minecraft course for students gcw

    Microsoft, WhiteHat Jr collaborate to offer 'Code with Minecraft' course for students

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham on Mumbai City's win over Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    Video Icon
    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath-ycb

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: Mumbai City will continue to play an attacking brand of football - Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: "MCFC will continue to play an attacking brand of football" - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon