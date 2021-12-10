Tesla's new software allows drivers to play video games? Read more

According to reports, the games were included in an over-the-air software update that was distributed to the majority of the company's vehicles this summer.

Tesla, Elon Musk's electric car firm, is said to have changed its software to allow drivers to play video games on the central touchscreen while driving, raising safety worries.

According to The New York Times, the games were included in an over-the-air software update that was distributed to the majority of the company's vehicles this summer.

According to the article, the games may be played by a driver or a passenger in plain view of the driver, raising additional concerns about whether Tesla is sacrificing safety as it hurries to add new technology and features to its vehicles.

Jonathan Adkins, executive director of the Governors Highway Safety Association, which coordinates state efforts to promote safe driving, said it is a big concern if it plays in view of the driver. Previously, video games could only be played when the car was parked. Safety experts have chastised Tesla's Autopilot technology for several years because it allows drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel for long periods when they are not intended to.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the combination of hands-free driving and drivers looking away from the road has been linked to at least 12 traffic deaths in Tesla vehicles running in Autopilot mode since 2016. According to Adkins, the inclusion of video games "cries out for NHTSA to give some advice and regulation." Tesla had yet to respond to the report.

In other news, when the Tesla app was down for many hours, numerous Tesla users were caught off surprise. This is due to the fact that many customers rely on the Tesla app to get keyless access to their vehicles. Elon Musk's electric car company Tesla's app server went down, resulting in a global app outage that stopped owners from connecting to their vehicles.