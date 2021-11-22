  • Facebook
    Tesla app outage leaves several car owners locked out

    The app is not only utilised as a car key, but it also provides access to many auto features.

    Tesla app outage leaves several car owners locked out gcw
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 5:18 PM IST
    Technology has many advantages, but it may also get you into problems. Several Tesla customers were caught off guard when the Tesla app went down for several hours. This is because many customers rely on the Tesla app to get keyless entry to their vehicles. This week, Elon Musk's electric vehicle business Tesla's app server fell down, resulting in a worldwide app outage that prevented owners from connecting to their vehicles. The app is not only utilised as a car key, but it also provides access to many auto features.

    According to Engadget, those who have relied on their phones instead of keycards may find themselves locked out of their automobiles. After getting reports from Tesla customers on Friday night, Electrek initially reported the issue, and for a time, it appeared that the problem only affected drivers in North America. However, one owner from Seoul, South Korea, tweeted at Musk about a server problem with their app, to which Musk responded that he is "checking" it out.

    Other tweets show owners requesting roadside help and postponing their plans for the evening. The downtime occurred immediately after the manufacturer released an update to its programme, which, according to Electrek, features a feature that Tesla had difficulty integrating. According to the report, being locked out of a car may become a recurring issue as manufacturers shift to cloud services and rely more on smartphone apps.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2021, 5:18 PM IST
