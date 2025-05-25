SUVs with sunroofs are gaining popularity in India. Several manufacturers offer models with this feature under Rs 10 lakh, including the Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, and Tata Nexon.

In India, SUVs are now quite popular. The evolving infrastructure is causing a shift in customer preferences. Automobile manufacturers are responding to the growing demand by providing a wider variety of SUVs. These days, one of the comprehensive characteristics is also well favored. This is about the SUNROOF. If you want to buy an SUV with a sunroof for less than Rs 10 lakh, here is a list.

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch could be the best choice if you want a car with a sunroof but yet want to be safe. It should be mentioned that the Punch SUV was the best-selling vehicle in the previous year and has continued to rank among the top ten vehicles since its introduction into the nation. At Rs 8.35 lakhs (ex-showroom), the Accomplished Sunroof model was introduced. Under the hood is a 1.2-liter Revotron engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Global NCAP has awarded the Punch SUV five stars for safety.

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai's Exter is not a full-size SUV and instead resembles a hatchback. However, it is classified as an SUV-style vehicle that combines a commanding driving stance with the convenience of a hatchback. Currently, it is India's most cheap SUV with a sunroof. Exter's S Smart grade, which was just debuted, includes a sunroof and costs Rs 7.69 lakhs (ex-showroom). This model is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai has been adding extensive amenities to its vehicles in an effort to increase their marketability. The Venue also has a sunroof, but the Hyundai Exter is the most reasonably priced SUV with one. The 1197cc 1.2-liter Kappa engine that produces 83 horsepower and 113 Nm of torque powers the Venue E Plus variant, which costs Rs 8.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Similar to the Hyundai Venue, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has a sunroof. The SUV's MX2 Pro trim level features a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine producing 110 horsepower and 200Nm of torque, as well as a large sunroof. It is priced at Rs 9.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra XUV 3XO has also received a 5-star safety certification from the Bharat NCAP.

Tata Nexon

One of the most beloved SUVs in India is the Tata Nexon, which was just given a sunroof. The 1.2 Revotron Smart Plus S model comes equipped with a sunroof, which was a much-anticipated feature to the Nexon. Its ex-showroom pricing is Rs 9.4 lakhs, and its turbocharged petrol engine produces 118 horsepower and 170 Nm of torque.